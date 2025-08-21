$41.360.10
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The night shelling damaged the contact network in Zhytomyr region. Eight trains are running with delays of over an hour, the network has already been restored.

The massive night attack by the Russian Federation caused delays of eight trains for more than an hour, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of the night shelling and damage to the contact network in the Zhytomyr region, a number of trains are currently running with delays of more than an hour

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported on social media.

As indicated, this applies to the following routes:

  • №43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy;
    • №49/50 Truskavets - Kyiv;
      • №7/8 Chernivtsi - Kyiv;
        • №149/150 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv;
          • №51/52 Przemyśl - Kyiv (both directions);
            • №227/228 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kramatorsk;
              • №93/94 Kharkiv - Chełm;
                • №29/30 Uzhhorod - Kyiv.

                  "The contact network on the damaged section has already been restored, railway workers will try to minimize the train delay time as much as possible," the report says.

