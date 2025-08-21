Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list

The massive night attack by the Russian Federation caused delays of eight trains for more than an hour, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of the night shelling and damage to the contact network in the Zhytomyr region, a number of trains are currently running with delays of more than an hour - Ukrzaliznytsia reported on social media.

As indicated, this applies to the following routes:

№43/44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy;

№49/50 Truskavets - Kyiv;

№7/8 Chernivtsi - Kyiv;

№149/150 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv;

№51/52 Przemyśl - Kyiv (both directions);

№227/228 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kramatorsk;

№93/94 Kharkiv - Chełm;

№29/30 Uzhhorod - Kyiv.

"The contact network on the damaged section has already been restored, railway workers will try to minimize the train delay time as much as possible," the report says.

