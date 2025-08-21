US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated on Wednesday that European countries will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"I don't think we should bear the burden here... The President certainly expects Europe to play a leading role here. Whatever form that takes, Europeans will have to bear the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, it's their security, and the President has made it clear - they will have to step up here. - Vance said on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle.

Vance said Russia wants part of Ukrainian territory, "most of which they have occupied, but some they have not."

Zelenskyy after talks at the White House: we will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin

Addition

US President Donald Trump wants to conclude a peace agreement to end Russia's 3.5-year war in Ukraine.

One of Ukraine's priorities is security guarantees against Russian aggression. Trump said he would not deploy American troops there, but could offer US air support.

Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guarantee

European countries have formed a "coalition of the willing" that will provide forces to guarantee Ukraine's security.

Amid Trump's stance on billions of dollars in US military aid to Ukraine, the White House said Washington would not continue to "write blank checks" to fund Ukraine's defense, the publication notes. Trump wants to shift more of the spending responsibility to European allies.