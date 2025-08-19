$41.340.11
ukenru
Zelenskyy after talks at the White House: we will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Russia proposed to hold a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and Russia first, and then a trilateral one with the participation of the USA. President Zelenskyy states his readiness to meet with Putin without any conditions.

Zelenskyy after talks at the White House: we will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin

Russia proposed to first hold a bilateral Ukraine-Russia meeting, and then a trilateral one with the participation of the American side. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks at the White House, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, he and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should meet "without any conditions."

Because if we start demanding a ceasefire beforehand, Russia will start putting forward a hundred other conditions

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the issue of territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

We are ready for any negotiation formats at the leader level. I am ready to meet with Putin

- emphasized the President.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine's security guarantees will be discussed with about 30 countries from the Coalition of the Willing. The corresponding document regarding them will be prepared within the next 10 days.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. According to him, "it was the best of our meetings."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

