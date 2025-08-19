Zelenskyy left the White House, Fox News interview canceled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just left the White House after talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders. This was reported by BBC, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy left the White House "in a long motorcade of black security vehicles."

Meanwhile, Fox News confirmed that Zelenskyy's interview has been canceled. The journalist also reported that the President of Ukraine is flying out of Washington.

Earlier it was reported that at 1:00 Kyiv time, Zelenskyy would give an interview to Fox News.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the meeting with US President Donald Trump was constructive and very specific.

According to Axios, the White House hopes to hold a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August.

Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House