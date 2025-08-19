$41.340.11
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2596 views

The White House announced the conclusion of the meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders. Details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House

The meeting of US President Donald Trump with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House has concluded. This is reported by The Guardian, citing the White House, according to UNN

Details 

"We have confirmation from the White House that Donald Trump's talks with European leaders in the East Room have concluded," the publication writes. 

Addition 

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders at the White House had concluded. However, Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the Head of the President's Office, reported that "After a short break, the negotiations between President Trump, President Zelenskyy, and European leaders resumed in the Oval Office."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

