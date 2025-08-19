Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guarantee

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump does not rule out air support in Ukraine as a security guarantee. Leavitt stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Listen, the president mentioned this in his interview this morning. This is an option and a possibility. I do not rule out any military options at the president's disposal," Leavitt said.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the US could focus on air operations for Ukraine, as they have the best equipment. European countries are ready to send troops on the ground to ensure peace.