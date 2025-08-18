$41.340.11
07:57 PM • 10731 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22581 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20643 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17242 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28401 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74957 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47673 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74629 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131886 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Persons

Serhiy Kuzminykh

People's Deputy of Ukraine
Serhiy Volodymyrovych Kuzminykh was born on January 17, 1983, in Zhytomyr. He received his higher education at the S. P. Korolyov Zhytomyr Military Institute, specializing in "System Engineer." Before his political career, he was involved in entrepreneurial activities and was the founder of the "International Charitable Foundation of the Kuzminykh Brothers." Since 2019, he has been a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation from the "Servant of the People" party and holds the position of head of the subcommittee on pharmacy and pharmaceutical activities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Health, Medical Aid, and Medical Insurance.
2005
Graduated from the S. P. Korolyov Zhytomyr Military Institute
2015
The public organization "Zhytomyr Regional Foundation of the Kuzminykh Brothers" was established
2017
His driver's license was revoked for "drunk" driving, and he was subsequently fined 10,200 hryvnias
2019
Elected People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 9th convocation
2019
Became head of the subcommittee on pharmacy and pharmaceutical activities
2022
Caught "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of UAH 558,000
2023
Authored the scandalous draft law No. 9223, which proposed to criminalize criticism of the authorities on social networks
News by theme
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, continues to attend meetings of the "Servant of the People" faction, which he allegedly leftVideo

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, continues to attend meetings of the "Servant of the People" faction, despite his statement about a temporary withdrawal. The court is examining evidence, including banknotes and correspondence, and Kuzminykh is trying to delay the case.

Politics • August 18, 03:46 PM • 4420 views
Exclusive
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?

People's deputies Shufrych and Kuzminykh, accused of treason and bribery, are united by the tactic of delaying court proceedings. Their cases have not reached a verdict for years, despite existing evidence and public resonance.

Politics • August 18, 08:34 AM • 131886 views
Exclusive
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians

MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, has been delaying his court case for years. At the same time, he receives millions in compensation from the state budget and promotes initiatives that align with the interests of pharmaceutical giants.

Society • August 15, 11:14 AM • 398550 views
Exclusive
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are lobbying for new regulation of the dietary supplement market after an increase in demand for them. Experts warn of risks for consumers and businesses due to the rapid implementation of new rules.

Economy • August 14, 01:54 PM • 209197 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh actively advocates for lower drug prices, blaming marketing agreements, which have been banned for six months, for price increases. At the same time, pharmacies are losing revenue and loyalty programs, and mobile pharmacy points are ceasing operations.

Politics • August 14, 12:29 PM • 108933 views
Exclusive
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy, has an obvious conflict of interest due to financial ties with the Zagoriy family, owners of "Darnytsia". His public statements and legislative initiatives coincide with the position of the pharmaceutical giant, which may constitute an abuse of influence.

Politics • August 13, 08:39 AM • 198160 views
Parliamentary cleansing: Dubinsky – the start, Kuzminykh – the logical continuation

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recalled MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of deputy head and member of the committee. The reason for the decision is the announcement of suspicion against the MP, while another MP, Serhiy Kuzminykh, continues to be a member of the relevant committee, despite being suspected of receiving a bribe.

Politics • August 12, 01:10 PM • 2157 views
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, again failed to appear in court - prosecutor demands forced escort

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh once again failed to appear at the court hearing in the bribery case. The prosecutor petitioned for a forced escort, and the hearing was postponed.

Politics • August 11, 01:29 PM • 6555 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto

More than 50% of the hearings in the bribery case of MP Kuzminykh did not take place due to the absence of the defendant and his lawyers. This may be a tactic to delay the process, which could lead to a change in the pre-trial detention measure.

Politics • August 11, 10:29 AM • 140439 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto

A journalistic investigation revealed signs of possible coordination between MP Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia" to monopolize the market. This may indicate a conflict of interest and abuse of influence.

Economy • August 8, 02:30 PM • 276688 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto

Despite the ban on marketing agreements, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh continues to promote the interests of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia". This leads to no reduction in drug prices and market monopolization.

Economy • August 7, 12:43 PM • 115594 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it

Serhiy Kuzminykh, despite the ban on marketing agreements in the pharmaceutical market, continues to promote theses regarding the influence of marketing on drug prices.

Politics • August 6, 12:02 PM • 107743 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region

The People's Deputy, who is a defendant in a bribery case, appeared at the opening of the Mental Health Center. He is accused of receiving 558 thousand hryvnias for facilitating the signing of contracts for the supply of medical equipment.

Politics • August 5, 10:45 AM • 157136 views
Exclusive
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto

Serhiy Kuzminykh, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy, criticized pharmacy chains for aggressive promotion of dietary supplements and over-the-counter drugs. However, market analysis refutes his claims, pointing to manipulation of facts and lobbying.

Politics • August 4, 03:11 PM • 137233 views
Exclusive
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh once again advocates for restricting pharmacy marketing, which aligns with the position of "Darnytsia" company. Lawyers point to possible signs of abuse of influence, which could be grounds for investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Politics • August 1, 02:20 PM • 496037 views
Exclusive
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation

Content analysis revealed a match in the communication of MP Kuzminykh and the "Darnytsia" company. Lawyer Oleh Shram explained that linguistic expertise can establish the authorship of statements, including signs of the subject's attitude towards events or persons.

Politics • July 31, 01:18 PM • 132731 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image

Serhiy Kuzminykh remains the head of the Verkhovna Rada's subcommittee on pharmacy, despite being accused in a criminal proceeding for bribery. He also represents Ukraine at the international level, which creates reputational risks for the state.

Politics • July 30, 02:00 PM • 211819 views