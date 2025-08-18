People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, continues to attend meetings of the "Servant of the People" faction, despite his statement about a temporary withdrawal. The court is examining evidence, including banknotes and correspondence, and Kuzminykh is trying to delay the case.
People's deputies Shufrych and Kuzminykh, accused of treason and bribery, are united by the tactic of delaying court proceedings. Their cases have not reached a verdict for years, despite existing evidence and public resonance.
MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, has been delaying his court case for years. At the same time, he receives millions in compensation from the state budget and promotes initiatives that align with the interests of pharmaceutical giants.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers are lobbying for new regulation of the dietary supplement market after an increase in demand for them. Experts warn of risks for consumers and businesses due to the rapid implementation of new rules.
People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh actively advocates for lower drug prices, blaming marketing agreements, which have been banned for six months, for price increases. At the same time, pharmacies are losing revenue and loyalty programs, and mobile pharmacy points are ceasing operations.
People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy, has an obvious conflict of interest due to financial ties with the Zagoriy family, owners of "Darnytsia". His public statements and legislative initiatives coincide with the position of the pharmaceutical giant, which may constitute an abuse of influence.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recalled MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the position of deputy head and member of the committee. The reason for the decision is the announcement of suspicion against the MP, while another MP, Serhiy Kuzminykh, continues to be a member of the relevant committee, despite being suspected of receiving a bribe.
People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh once again failed to appear at the court hearing in the bribery case. The prosecutor petitioned for a forced escort, and the hearing was postponed.
More than 50% of the hearings in the bribery case of MP Kuzminykh did not take place due to the absence of the defendant and his lawyers. This may be a tactic to delay the process, which could lead to a change in the pre-trial detention measure.
A journalistic investigation revealed signs of possible coordination between MP Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia" to monopolize the market. This may indicate a conflict of interest and abuse of influence.
Despite the ban on marketing agreements, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh continues to promote the interests of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia". This leads to no reduction in drug prices and market monopolization.
Serhiy Kuzminykh, despite the ban on marketing agreements in the pharmaceutical market, continues to promote theses regarding the influence of marketing on drug prices.
The People's Deputy, who is a defendant in a bribery case, appeared at the opening of the Mental Health Center. He is accused of receiving 558 thousand hryvnias for facilitating the signing of contracts for the supply of medical equipment.
Serhiy Kuzminykh, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy, criticized pharmacy chains for aggressive promotion of dietary supplements and over-the-counter drugs. However, market analysis refutes his claims, pointing to manipulation of facts and lobbying.
People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh once again advocates for restricting pharmacy marketing, which aligns with the position of "Darnytsia" company. Lawyers point to possible signs of abuse of influence, which could be grounds for investigation by law enforcement agencies.
Content analysis revealed a match in the communication of MP Kuzminykh and the "Darnytsia" company. Lawyer Oleh Shram explained that linguistic expertise can establish the authorship of statements, including signs of the subject's attitude towards events or persons.
Serhiy Kuzminykh remains the head of the Verkhovna Rada's subcommittee on pharmacy, despite being accused in a criminal proceeding for bribery. He also represents Ukraine at the international level, which creates reputational risks for the state.