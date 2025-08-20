Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry went on a sunny vacation to Bora Bora. In the photos, she showed off her slender figure in various outfits and shared bright moments of the celebration with fans. This is reported by UNN with reference to PageSix.

Details

59-year-old Halle Berry celebrated her birthday on the exotic island of Bora Bora and impressed fans with a series of vibrant photos. The star of the movie "Catwoman" shared photos on her Instagram, where she posed in various outfits.

In one photo, she walked along the coast in stylish sunglasses and a hat, in another, she relaxed in a hammock, and in a third, she enjoyed coconut drinks and spent time with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Berry also showed off more sensual looks - in lace lingerie from Uwila Warrior and in an orange silk set. She also posed on an inflatable duck, playfully waving her legs.

"Making the most of a cloudy day!" - one of the publications was captioned.

In addition, the star thanked her fans for their warm greetings and shared festive photos in a black knitted outfit with a floral crown.

Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars