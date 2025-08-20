$41.360.10
11:22 AM • 10362 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
09:46 AM • 11897 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
09:29 AM • 22696 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92306 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37587 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38153 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37750 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161181 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138641 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122131 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit07:31 AM • 5778 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico07:40 AM • 7900 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25636 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:52 AM • 18603 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15603 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 3392 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 128 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 330 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 2928 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 15629 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 25676 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Actress Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora, sharing stunning photos in bikinis and other outfits. The star showed off her slender figure and moments of relaxation with her boyfriend.

Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry went on a sunny vacation to Bora Bora. In the photos, she showed off her slender figure in various outfits and shared bright moments of the celebration with fans. This is reported by UNN with reference to PageSix.

Details

59-year-old Halle Berry celebrated her birthday on the exotic island of Bora Bora and impressed fans with a series of vibrant photos. The star of the movie "Catwoman" shared photos on her Instagram, where she posed in various outfits.

In one photo, she walked along the coast in stylish sunglasses and a hat, in another, she relaxed in a hammock, and in a third, she enjoyed coconut drinks and spent time with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Berry also showed off more sensual looks - in lace lingerie from Uwila Warrior and in an orange silk set. She also posed on an inflatable duck, playfully waving her legs.

"Making the most of a cloudy day!" - one of the publications was captioned.

In addition, the star thanked her fans for their warm greetings and shared festive photos in a black knitted outfit with a floral crown.

Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars03.03.25, 10:22 • 213179 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Hollywood, Los Angeles
Instagram