Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars
Kyiv • UNN
Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody on the red carpet of the 2025 Oscars, repaying him for an unexpected kiss in 2003. Brody was nominated for his role in the historical drama The Brutalist, which received 10 nominations.
After 22 years, Halle Berry, a famous Hollywood actress and winner of the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress, returned Adrien Brody's kiss by kissing him herself on the Oscar red carpet. The Hollywood star gave this kiss an emotional and symbolic meaning. Variety writes about it, UNN reports.
Details
In 2003, during the Oscar ceremony, when Brody received the statuette for Best Actor in a Leading Role in The Pianist, his unpredictable kiss on stage with Berry became a moment that was discussed for a long time in the media and among fans. The actress's reaction was shocked, to say the least, and this incident became part of the Oscar myth.
Many years later, when Brody, nominated for his role in the historical drama The Brutalist, appeared on the red carpet again, Berry decided to give new life to their story by returning the kiss, which became a real act of retribution, but without shock, only with playful confidence.
The actress, commenting on her act, admitted that this moment was a kind of commemoration of that evening and a return for the emotions they experienced together, and which the film community has long lived with.
It was a hellish night for him, and for me too. To be a part of his moment. Tonight I was going to pay him back
She also emphasized that she had seen Brody at various events, but that night she decided to return this act of symbolic revenge to him as a fitting end to that time.
Brody himself, knowing the significance of that kiss for both of them, accepted the retribution with dignity.
"We live in a very conscious time, and it's wonderful," the actor said.
His words reflected not only maturity, but also an understanding that any action in Hollywood, including this one, has its own special meaning in the context of modern social norms.
This year, Brody is nominated for his role as Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Tóth in the historical epic The Brutalist, which received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce) and Best Original Screenplay. Berry remains the only black actress to win Best Actress at the Oscars in 2002 for her role in the drama Monster's Ball.
