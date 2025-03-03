Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18568 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110672 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171005 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107657 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344043 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173919 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145140 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196201 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124952 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108182 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 213123 views

Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody on the red carpet of the 2025 Oscars, repaying him for an unexpected kiss in 2003. Brody was nominated for his role in the historical drama The Brutalist, which received 10 nominations.

Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars

After 22 years, Halle Berry, a famous Hollywood actress and winner of the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress, returned Adrien Brody's kiss by kissing him herself on the Oscar red carpet. The Hollywood star gave this kiss an emotional and symbolic meaning. Variety writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

In 2003, during the Oscar ceremony, when Brody received the statuette for Best Actor in a Leading Role in The Pianist, his unpredictable kiss on stage with Berry became a moment that was discussed for a long time in the media and among fans. The actress's reaction was shocked, to say the least, and this incident became part of the Oscar myth.

Many years later, when Brody, nominated for his role in the historical drama The Brutalist, appeared on the red carpet again, Berry decided to give new life to their story by returning the kiss, which became a real act of retribution, but without shock, only with playful confidence.

The actress, commenting on her act, admitted that this moment was a kind of commemoration of that evening and a return for the emotions they experienced together, and which the film community has long lived with.

It was a hellish night for him, and for me too. To be a part of his moment. Tonight I was going to pay him back

- Berry shared in an interview on the red carpet.

She also emphasized that she had seen Brody at various events, but that night she decided to return this act of symbolic revenge to him as a fitting end to that time.

Brody himself, knowing the significance of that kiss for both of them, accepted the retribution with dignity.

"We live in a very conscious time, and it's wonderful," the actor said.

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

His words reflected not only maturity, but also an understanding that any action in Hollywood, including this one, has its own special meaning in the context of modern social norms.

This year, Brody is nominated for his role as Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Tóth in the historical epic The Brutalist, which received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce) and Best Original Screenplay. Berry remains the only black actress to win Best Actress at the Oscars in 2002 for her role in the drama Monster's Ball.

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
