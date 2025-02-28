Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
Kristin Davis has revealed why she didn't want to break up with Alec Baldwin in the early 2000s. The actress admitted that the reason was the actor's luxurious house in the Hamptons worth $1.7 million.
Kristin Davis, known for her role as Charlotte York in the cult TV series Sex and the City, shared candid details of her relationship with actor Alec Baldwin in the early 2000s. She said that she didn't want to break up with him because of their beautiful home. This was reported by Daily Mail, UNN.
In an interview on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast, the actress admitted that she had long hesitated to break off her romantic relationship with Baldwin because of his luxurious home in the Hamptons.
“Alec Baldwin was very rich when we met. And honestly, one of the best things was his incredible house in Amagansett. I didn't want to break up with this man because I loved his house! It's so embarrassing to say, but it's true,” Davis admitted.
Baldwin bought the house in question in 1995 for $1.7 million and later expanded it significantly. In 2022, amid legal problems over the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, he put the property up for sale. However, even after lowering the price to $19 million, no buyer was found.
Davis also shared another interesting story when asked about another ex to whom she once lent $5,000 and who disappeared. She emphasized that Baldwin never asked her for money because he was very rich in the early 2000s.
“I would never lend Alec Baldwin $5,000, it's ridiculous!” the actress said.
Christine Davis, who never married, is currently raising two adopted children: Gemma and Wilson.
