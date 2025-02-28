“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 479234 views

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the nominees are Anora, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, and comedian Conan O'Brien will host the event.

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

On the night of March 3, the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscars for Achievement in Cinematography will be held. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. Broadcast from the red carpet will begin at 1:30 Kyiv time, and the ceremony itself will start at 2 am, UNN reports .  

The ceremony will be broadcast in the United States by ABC and live on Hulu (an American VOD streaming service), which will be the first Oscar ceremony to be broadcast in this format. In Ukraine, the event will be shown on Suspilne Culture.

In November, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the name of the celebrity who will host the 97th Academy Awards. The famous American comedian, TV host, screenwriter and producer of Irish descent Conan O'Brien will appear on the stage of the 2025 film awards.

Oscar 2025: it became known who will host the ceremony16.11.24, 01:04 • 19228 views

Nominees for the Oscar 2025

The best movie:

Mark Eidelstein and Mikey Madison in the movie Anora

  •   Anora;
  •  Brutalist;
  •  Bob Dylan: A complete stranger;
  •  Conclave;
  • Dune: Part 2;
  •  Emilia Perez;
  •  I'm still here;
  •  Nickel guys;
  •  Substance;
  •  Wicked: The Sorceress.

Best Actor: 

  Adrien Brody in the movie The Brutalist.

  • Adrien Brody, Brutalist;
  • Timothy Chalamet, Bob Dylan: A Complete Stranger;
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing;
  • Rafe Fines, Conclave;
  • Sebastian Sten, Apprentice. 

Best Actress:

Fernanda Torres in the movie I'm Still Here.

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: The Enchantress;
  • Carla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez;
  • Mickey Madison, Anora;
  • Demi Moore, Substance;
  • Fernanda Torres, I'm still here. 

Best Supporting Actor:

  Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in the movie Real Pain.

  • Yuri Borisov, Anora;
  •  Kieren Kalkin, Real Pain;
  •  Edward Norton, Bob Dylan: A complete stranger;
  • Guy Pearce, Brutalist;
  •  Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice. 

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana in the movie Emilia Perez.

  • Monica Barbaro, Bob Dylan: A Complete Stranger;
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: The Enchantress;
  •  Felicity Jones, Brutalist;
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave;
  •  Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez. 

Best Director:

  • Sean Baker, Anora;
  • Brady Corbett, Brutalist;
  • James Mangold, Bob Dylan: A Complete Stranger;
  •  Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez;
  • Coralie Farge, Substance. 

Best Foreign Film:

Screenshot from the movie I'm Still Here

  • Emilia Perez;
  • I am still here;
  • Flow;
  • Seeds of the sacred fig;
  • The girl with the needle. 

Best documentary:

  • Black Box Diaries;
  • The Porcelain War;
  • No Other Land;
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat;
  • Sugarcane. 

In December, the American Film Academy announced shortlists in 10 categories. Two documentaries, The Porcelain War and Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, made in co-production with Ukraine, were shortlisted

Where the films about Ukraine got to: Oscar publishes shortlist18.12.24, 05:35 • 104117 views

It is also worth noting that one of the nominees for Best Supporting Actor was Russian actor Yuri Borisov for his role in the movie Anora, which caused a stir in the Russian media and outrage among the Ukrainian film community. By the way, the actor is an ardent supporter of Russian propaganda. In particular, he starred in propaganda films such as “Kalashnikov”, which was filmed in the occupied Crimea. 

Borisov is also a member of the Myrotvorets database. 

Oscar winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Davin Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. will announce the winners in four main acting categories at the Oscar ceremony.

The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances02.02.25, 12:33 • 111763 views

In addition, this year's Oscar nominees will receive gift packages worth a record $216 thousand. The packages include $25 thousand worth of beauty treatments, a four-day trip to the Maldives for $23 thousand, a trip to Sri Lanka for $8.5 thousand, and much more. 

A significant part of the amount is related to construction services included in the package specifically for the stars whose homes were damaged by the Los Angeles fires.

Earlier, the BBC reported that Carla Sofia Gascon, an Oscar nominee, got into a scandal because of old offensive posts on social media. Her statements may affect the chances of the film Emilia Perez to win awards at the American Film Academy.

Bookmakers have already decided on their favorites. Anora is predicted to win in the Best Picture category. Adrien Brody is in the lead in the Best Actor nomination, Demi Moore is in the lead in the Best Actress nomination, Sean Baker is in the lead in the Best Director nomination, Kieran Culkin is in the lead in the Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Zoe Saldana is in the lead in the Best Supporting Actress nomination. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CulturePublications
United States
Ukraine
Los Angeles
