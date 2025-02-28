“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the nominees are Anora, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, and comedian Conan O'Brien will host the event.
On the night of March 3, the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscars for Achievement in Cinematography will be held. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. Broadcast from the red carpet will begin at 1:30 Kyiv time, and the ceremony itself will start at 2 am, UNN reports .
The ceremony will be broadcast in the United States by ABC and live on Hulu (an American VOD streaming service), which will be the first Oscar ceremony to be broadcast in this format. In Ukraine, the event will be shown on Suspilne Culture.
In November, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the name of the celebrity who will host the 97th Academy Awards. The famous American comedian, TV host, screenwriter and producer of Irish descent Conan O'Brien will appear on the stage of the 2025 film awards.
Nominees for the Oscar 2025
The best movie:
Mark Eidelstein and Mikey Madison in the movie Anora
- Anora;
- Brutalist;
- Bob Dylan: A complete stranger;
- Conclave;
- Dune: Part 2;
- Emilia Perez;
- I'm still here;
- Nickel guys;
- Substance;
- Wicked: The Sorceress.
Best Actor:
Adrien Brody in the movie The Brutalist.
- Adrien Brody, Brutalist;
- Timothy Chalamet, Bob Dylan: A Complete Stranger;
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing;
- Rafe Fines, Conclave;
- Sebastian Sten, Apprentice.
Best Actress:
Fernanda Torres in the movie I'm Still Here.
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: The Enchantress;
- Carla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez;
- Mickey Madison, Anora;
- Demi Moore, Substance;
- Fernanda Torres, I'm still here.
Best Supporting Actor:
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in the movie Real Pain.
- Yuri Borisov, Anora;
- Kieren Kalkin, Real Pain;
- Edward Norton, Bob Dylan: A complete stranger;
- Guy Pearce, Brutalist;
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice.
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldana in the movie Emilia Perez.
- Monica Barbaro, Bob Dylan: A Complete Stranger;
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: The Enchantress;
- Felicity Jones, Brutalist;
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave;
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez.
Best Director:
- Sean Baker, Anora;
- Brady Corbett, Brutalist;
- James Mangold, Bob Dylan: A Complete Stranger;
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez;
- Coralie Farge, Substance.
Best Foreign Film:
Screenshot from the movie I'm Still Here
- Emilia Perez;
- I am still here;
- Flow;
- Seeds of the sacred fig;
- The girl with the needle.
Best documentary:
- Black Box Diaries;
- The Porcelain War;
- No Other Land;
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat;
- Sugarcane.
In December, the American Film Academy announced shortlists in 10 categories. Two documentaries, The Porcelain War and Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, made in co-production with Ukraine, were shortlisted
It is also worth noting that one of the nominees for Best Supporting Actor was Russian actor Yuri Borisov for his role in the movie Anora, which caused a stir in the Russian media and outrage among the Ukrainian film community. By the way, the actor is an ardent supporter of Russian propaganda. In particular, he starred in propaganda films such as “Kalashnikov”, which was filmed in the occupied Crimea.
Borisov is also a member of the Myrotvorets database.
Oscar winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Davin Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. will announce the winners in four main acting categories at the Oscar ceremony.
In addition, this year's Oscar nominees will receive gift packages worth a record $216 thousand. The packages include $25 thousand worth of beauty treatments, a four-day trip to the Maldives for $23 thousand, a trip to Sri Lanka for $8.5 thousand, and much more.
A significant part of the amount is related to construction services included in the package specifically for the stars whose homes were damaged by the Los Angeles fires.
Earlier, the BBC reported that Carla Sofia Gascon, an Oscar nominee, got into a scandal because of old offensive posts on social media. Her statements may affect the chances of the film Emilia Perez to win awards at the American Film Academy.
Bookmakers have already decided on their favorites. Anora is predicted to win in the Best Picture category. Adrien Brody is in the lead in the Best Actor nomination, Demi Moore is in the lead in the Best Actress nomination, Sean Baker is in the lead in the Best Director nomination, Kieran Culkin is in the lead in the Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Zoe Saldana is in the lead in the Best Supporting Actress nomination.