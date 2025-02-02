The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39286 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74098 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107125 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125495 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102706 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98864 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 27185 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113914 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 33112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108386 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 39286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130981 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153603 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 6378 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108381 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113907 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138927 views
Actual
The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances

The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111547 views

Carla Sofia Gascon, an Oscar nominee, has been caught up in a scandal over old offensive posts on social media. Her statements may affect the chances of the film “Emilia Perez” to win awards at the American Film Academy.

After a series of offensive tweets, despite the subsequent apology from the star of the movie Emilia Perez, the actress is likely to have a difficult month before the Hollywood awards.

Transmits UNN with reference to BBC.

Carla Sofia Gascon made Oscar history by becoming the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress, and she had a chance to win the award. 

Gascoigne plays a trans-Mexican drug lord turned philanthropist in Jacques Audiard's operatic musical-thriller Emilia Perez, a film that has long been one of the favorites to win the biggest awards at the Academy Awards in 2025, including Best Picture, but has already been marred by controversy.

Some Mexican commentators objected to the way the French writer and director portrayed their country, as well as to the lack of participation of Mexican talent in the making of the film, most of which was shot near Paris.

Recently, Gascon complained in an interview that the social media team working with Fernanda Torres, the Best Actress nominee for I'm Still Here, was “tearing me and Emilia Perez apart.

Later, the media found out that the posts and photos published during 2020 and 2021 contained numerous offensive remarks about George Floyd, the Chinese, Muslim women, and Islam in general.

There was also a post attacking the Oscars.

Gascogne announced the 2021 event, where Nomadland won Best Picture:

More and more, the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I don't know if I'm watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or 8M [the Spanish way of referring to International Women's Day]

- she said.

Gascoigne then recanted, saying that she was generally “referring to the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media.

The actress deleted her X account and published a second statement a day after her old tweets drew sharp criticism.

I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and disinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request, I am closing my X account. I have received death threats, been insulted, mistreated and harassed to the point of exhaustion

'” Gascoigne wrote in a lengthy new statement, translated from the Spanish by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress continues to emphasize her support for marginalized people:

I defended every minority in this world, I supported religious freedom and any action against racism and homophobia as much as I criticized the hypocrisy that it implies, because the first thing I criticize is myself

Observers believe that the responses to Gascoigne's posts on social media can not only destroy her chances  of winning an Oscar. In addition, Emilia Perez's hopes in other categories may also be dashed.

Could this be the first time that a scandal has shattered a film's dreams of being the best film at the last stage of the race?

I didn't think Emilia Perez would win Best Picture at all, but now it's definitely not going to happen

- says Patrick Heidmann, film journalist at the Berliner Zeitung.

Recall

The American Film Academy has announced the full list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars. The film Emilia Perez received 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring with 10 nominations each.

Ukrainian director Chernov receives new prestigious award after Oscar01.02.25, 09:39 • 29160 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
mexicoMexico
parisParis
franceFrance

Contact us about advertising