The actress's scandalous posts may deprive Emilia Perez of her Oscar chances

After a series of offensive tweets, despite the subsequent apology from the star of the movie Emilia Perez, the actress is likely to have a difficult month before the Hollywood awards.

Carla Sofia Gascon made Oscar history by becoming the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress, and she had a chance to win the award.

Gascoigne plays a trans-Mexican drug lord turned philanthropist in Jacques Audiard's operatic musical-thriller Emilia Perez, a film that has long been one of the favorites to win the biggest awards at the Academy Awards in 2025, including Best Picture, but has already been marred by controversy.

Some Mexican commentators objected to the way the French writer and director portrayed their country, as well as to the lack of participation of Mexican talent in the making of the film, most of which was shot near Paris.

Recently, Gascon complained in an interview that the social media team working with Fernanda Torres, the Best Actress nominee for I'm Still Here, was “tearing me and Emilia Perez apart.

Later, the media found out that the posts and photos published during 2020 and 2021 contained numerous offensive remarks about George Floyd, the Chinese, Muslim women, and Islam in general.

There was also a post attacking the Oscars.

Gascogne announced the 2021 event, where Nomadland won Best Picture:

More and more, the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I don't know if I'm watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or 8M [the Spanish way of referring to International Women's Day] - she said.

Gascoigne then recanted, saying that she was generally “referring to the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media.

The actress deleted her X account and published a second statement a day after her old tweets drew sharp criticism.

I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and disinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request, I am closing my X account. I have received death threats, been insulted, mistreated and harassed to the point of exhaustion

'” Gascoigne wrote in a lengthy new statement, translated from the Spanish by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress continues to emphasize her support for marginalized people:

I defended every minority in this world, I supported religious freedom and any action against racism and homophobia as much as I criticized the hypocrisy that it implies, because the first thing I criticize is myself

Observers believe that the responses to Gascoigne's posts on social media can not only destroy her chances of winning an Oscar. In addition, Emilia Perez's hopes in other categories may also be dashed.

Could this be the first time that a scandal has shattered a film's dreams of being the best film at the last stage of the race?

I didn't think Emilia Perez would win Best Picture at all, but now it's definitely not going to happen - says Patrick Heidmann, film journalist at the Berliner Zeitung.

The American Film Academy has announced the full list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars. The film Emilia Perez received 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring with 10 nominations each.

