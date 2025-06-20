Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21493 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36888 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 36522 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 30881 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29804 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 42346 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 97456 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95228 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90866 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94480 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
8.5m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 33603 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 29522 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 22676 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 20157 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 15680 views
Publications
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 9232 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 12970 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21519 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36930 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 36558 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
John Ratcliffe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Odesa
United States
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 1892 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 55323 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 77497 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 198222 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 243257 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
TikTok
Instagram
Truth Social

Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7906 views

The Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zyma, continues to work, receiving a salary of almost half a million in May. He is accused of abuse of office, which led to grave consequences.

Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives

Despite the criminal investigation into alleged abuse of office, the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zyma, continues to work in his position. In May alone, he received almost half a million hryvnias in salary, writes UNN.

According to the declarations of Oleksandr Zyma, in May he received a salary of 475,200 hryvnias.

It is worth noting that last year the official earned 6,198,238 hryvnias at the National Bank. And this is at a time when law enforcement officers are investigating a criminal case, opened under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences.

The criminal case, opened at the end of 2023, was initiated due to interference by Zyma, who is also the head of the administrative council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, in judicial proceedings by sending a letter on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund with a "recommendation" to withdraw claims filed against the NBU. It should be noted that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw the claims of the bank "Concord", filed before the start of its liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to challenge fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed the recommendation-instruction, thereby, according to co-owner of the bank Olena Sosiedka, depriving the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pecherskyi district police department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-owners of "Concord", Olena and Yuliia Sosiedka, as victims. In the opinion of lawyers, this confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real and significant harm to the bank's shareholders.

In response to a request from UNN, the police reported that during the investigation, they plan to question the chief lawyer of the NBU, after which they will consider the possibility of applying to the court for his dismissal from his post.

It is worth noting that Zyma has not yet been notified of suspicion, nor has he been interrogated. Experts interviewed by UNN say that the investigation is being artificially delayed.

The Pecherskyi district prosecutor's office of Kyiv is also dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation. "The procedural manager has sent instructions to the Pecherskyi police department of the Kyiv National Police to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the agency reported in response to a request from UNN.

In addition, the Pecherskyi district court of Kyiv, by two rulings, obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the mentioned criminal proceedings.

However, as we can see, Zyma continues to work in his position, receiving huge sums of money. Moreover, the court has not yet imposed any obligations on him that would prohibit him from influencing witnesses or distorting or destroying evidence in the case.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9