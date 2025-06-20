$41.690.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10738 views

The summer solstice on June 21 marks the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This is a time when the Earth's axis is maximally tilted towards the Sun, which has deep significance in many cultures and religions.

Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year

Tomorrow, June 21, marks the Summer Solstice, a time when daylight reaches its peak, and the darkness of night almost completely recedes. This day holds sacred significance for many religions, plays an important role in various cultures, and directly influences people's daily lives. UNN tells you everything you need to know about the 2025 Summer Solstice.

What is the Summer Solstice

The Summer Solstice is a special event when the shortest night of the year is observed on Earth. After this date, the night will slowly but surely lengthen, while the day will shorten.

The Summer Solstice marks the moment when the Earth's axial tilt is most inclined towards the sun. This results in the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere.

Astronomically, the summer solstice will occur at 05:41 Kyiv time. The sun will set at 21:13. 

Interesting facts about the Summer Solstice

The Summer Solstice is celebrated by many nations around the world and has various traditions. In some countries, the summer solstice has other names and does not coincide in date with the astronomical event.

According to History Timelines, the summer solstice has been celebrated by various cultures for millennia. Ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans held festivals and rituals in honor of the longest day of the year. These celebrations often involved bonfires, feasts, dancing, and other forms of merriment.

One of the most famous places associated with the summer solstice is Stonehenge in England. This prehistoric monument is aligned in such a way that during the summer solstice, the sun shines through the stones, and thousands of people gather at this site every year to witness the sunrise on the longest day of the year. The exact purpose of Stonehenge and its connection to the solstices remain a mystery.

Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck16.06.25, 10:14 • 83751 view

Today, the summer solstice is still celebrated in various ways around the world. Some countries host music festivals, parades, and other cultural events on this occasion. Many people also take advantage of the long daylight hours to engage in outdoor activities such as picnics, hiking, and gardening. The solstice is significant for agriculture, navigation, and other aspects of human life.

Ukrainian traditions for the Summer Solstice

Among Ukrainians, the Summer Solstice is celebrated with Ivana Kupala, a holiday that was very popular in our lands before the advent of Christianity. After the baptism of Kyivan Rus, the day of the summer solstice was timed to the Nativity of John the Baptist on June 24. At the same time, ancient pre-Christian traditions have been preserved to this day.

Before the spread of Christianity, equinoxes and solstices were major holidays for our ancestors, as they directly influenced daily life. The longest day of the year marked the beginning of sowing works.

In ancient times, Ukrainians closely associated this day with the magical forces of nature. It was customary to spend time outdoors. People danced in circles, sang songs, and lit bonfires. In a special way, the sun was honored on this day, considered a source of light and life, and a victory over darkness.

Artificial intelligence has revealed hidden linguistic patterns and the likely authorship of the Bible05.06.25, 17:07 • 10629 views

On the day of the summer solstice, herbs were usually gathered, as it was believed that on this very day they acquired special healing power bestowed upon them by the gods. Our ancestors believed that bodies of water also possessed healing power on this day. Even flames had healing properties – on Ivana Kupala, mothers burned the shirts of their sick children in bonfires. It was believed that along with the shirt, the fire burned away the illness.

On the day of the summer solstice, it was customary to wake up before dawn and wash with dew to preserve youth and beauty. Any water collected in the morning was especially considered to have healing properties. On this day, wishes were made, which were sure to come true.

On this day, people wore light-colored clothing, which, according to their beliefs, attracted happiness, and also wove wreaths.

Weather omens for the Summer Solstice

Over many centuries, the summer solstice has accumulated numerous omens. This particularly applies to the weather:

  • the sun hiding behind clouds meant the approach of bad weather;
    • many stars at night indicated a harvest of mushrooms and berries;
      • quiet and windless weather indicated a hot continuation of summer;
        • intense heat on this day also indicated strong heat for the entire summer;
          • much dew in the morning warned of drought;
            • loud chirping of grasshoppers foreshadowed a thunderstorm.

              What not to do on the summer solstice

              On the day of the summer solstice, one should not quarrel or harbor resentment, as this negativity can last a whole year. In addition, all unfinished business must be completed, otherwise it will drag on for a long time, and may not yield any results at all.

              One should not wear dirty, untidy, or damaged clothes, as it was believed to scare away bright spirits.

              Also, on this day, one should not harm nature, destroy plants, or inflict pain on animals. All these actions can unexpectedly affect a person over time.

              And what is extremely important, on this day, one must forgive oneself for past mistakes and let go of failures. The day of the summer solstice is not for regretting the old, but for letting it go. This bright day is favorable for setting new goals, writing a new script for your life, and following it throughout the year until the next summer solstice, to again sum up and embark on new achievements.

              The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors 13.05.25, 11:36 • 199442 views

              Pavlo Zinchenko

              Pavlo Zinchenko

