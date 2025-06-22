Serhiy Dobrovolsky, a serviceman released from captivity, died in Rivne region

In the Rivne region, Serhii Dobrovolskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman recently released from Russian captivity, has died. This was reported by Zdolbuniv Mayor Vladyslav Sukhliak, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Dobrovolskyi fought for Ukraine and had been in captivity since 2023.

The war with the cursed occupier takes the lives and health of defenders… Bright memory and sincere condolences to Serhii's loved ones - Sukhliak wrote.

He added that Serhii Dobrovolskyi returned from captivity at the end of May this year. A few days ago, his compatriots met him in his hometown. Serhii was 43 years old.

Recall

Recently, the heart of Dmytro Shapovalov, a defender of Ukraine released from Russian captivity, stopped. After the exchange, the young man rejoined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but died on June 9 while defending the Motherland in Katerynivka, Dnipropetrovsk region.

