Prisoner exchange on June 20: SBU shows exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian defenders
On June 20, the SBU released exclusive video of the prisoner exchange involving defenders from Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. The exchange was made possible thanks to the work of the Joint Center and the Coordination Headquarters.
The Security Service of Ukraine showed an exclusive video of the prisoner exchange on June 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.
Details
As noted by the service, today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that carried out the order of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return all citizens of our state from captivity
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another prisoner exchange on June 20. Among those exchanged are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast.