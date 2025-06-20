Prisoner exchange on June 20: SBU shows exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian defenders

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11657 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 35494 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 108091 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 107078 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 63305 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 84950 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 83081 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 68630 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45412 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38371 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+15°
3m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 121763 views
Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - mediaJune 20, 10:08 AM • 91331 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 113104 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 35148 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 62032 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 108091 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 107078 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 62389 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 113459 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 122099 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 14454 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 23992 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 29291 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 35415 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73723 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Prisoner exchange on June 20: SBU shows exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

On June 20, the SBU released exclusive video of the prisoner exchange involving defenders from Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. The exchange was made possible thanks to the work of the Joint Center and the Coordination Headquarters.

Prisoner exchange on June 20: SBU shows exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian defenders

The Security Service of Ukraine showed an exclusive video of the prisoner exchange on June 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As noted by the service, today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that carried out the order of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return all citizens of our state from captivity

– the SBU stated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another prisoner exchange on June 20. Among those exchanged are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9