Prisoner exchange on June 20: SBU shows exclusive footage of the return of Ukrainian defenders

The Security Service of Ukraine showed an exclusive video of the prisoner exchange on June 20. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

As noted by the service, today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that carried out the order of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return all citizens of our state from captivity – the SBU stated.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another prisoner exchange on June 20. Among those exchanged are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast.