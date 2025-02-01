Ukrainian director Chernov receives new prestigious award after Oscar

Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov's film 2000 Meters to Andriivka, who won an Oscar in 2024 for 20 Days in Mariupol, won the Sundance Film Festival's directing prize. This is reported on the festival's website, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the report, Mstislav Chernov received the prize for directing in the World Documentary category at the Sundance World Documentary Film Festival for his film 2000 meters to Andriivka, filmed during the war in eastern Ukraine.

According to the description of the film, "the journalist follows a Ukrainian platoon and their mission to cross one mile of heavily fortified forest and liberate a strategic village from Russian occupation.

It is also stated that after the film 20 Days in Mariupol, the Ukrainian director "returns with a stunning depiction of life in the trenches and in the battle for this small place.

Screenwriter Sudip Sharma points out that "in this picture of total war-from the command centers that direct soldiers to the funerals of the dead and the brutal fighting of men who were civilians only a few years ago-Chernov has created a remarkable film about the terrible beauty of liberating his home while looking unflinchingly at the senselessness and horror of war itself.

Recall

The Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" by Mstislav Chernov, filmed during the siege of Mariupol in March 2022, won the Best Feature Documentary at the Academy Awards.