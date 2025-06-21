$41.690.00
752mm
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3648 views

Suga of K-pop group BTS has completed his mandatory military service in South Korea, becoming the last member of the group to be discharged. His official discharge date is June 21, and he will join other members of the group who plan to return to the stage in 2026.

The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion

Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, was discharged from the South Korean army on Saturday, becoming the seventh and last member to complete mandatory service in the country amid expectations of the group's return after a hiatus, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Suga completed his military service as a social service agent on Saturday without much pomp, as fans eagerly awaited his reunion with the rest of the group, a K-pop sensation since its founding in 2013.

"We confirm that Suga actually completed his alternative service on June 18, using his remaining leave. His official demobilization date is June 21," said a statement from BTS's label Big Hit Music.

Unlike his BTS bandmates, no public event was planned to celebrate Suga's demobilization due to overcrowding concerns.

The seven members of the group suspended their global music careers in 2022 to begin military service, starting with Jin in December of the same year. Mandatory service in South Korea can last up to 18 months.

Shortly after his official release from service, Suga posted a message on the fan community platform Weverse, in which he said he "apologizes for the disappointment and concern caused by what happened last year," and also apologized to his bandmates.

Last year, Suga was fined 15 million won (US$11,500) by a court for driving under the influence on an electric scooter.

The group is expected to embark on their largest global tour in 2026, an entertainment analyst at NH Securities said in a report.

Entertainment group HYBE, which manages BTS, is under close scrutiny by securities companies.

Details of the reunion are not disclosed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

