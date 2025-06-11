BTS is almost complete: two more musicians have completed their military service, waiting for the last member of the group
Six members of BTS have already been discharged from the South Korean army, following RM and V, Jimin and Jungkook have completed their service. Rapper Suga is expected to return on June 21.
Six of the seven members of the boy band BTS have completed their mandatory service in the South Korean army.
Military service for members of BTS, the South Korean K-pop group, is almost complete. Following RM and V, Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the army on Wednesday. The only remaining member is rapper Suga, who is expected to complete his military career on June 21.
Thus, the band members will soon be ready to return to the stage. Their last concert dates back to 2022, while only two singles were released before military service in 2023.
There were difficult and painful moments. But during our service, I learned to appreciate many people who defended our country
The band with worldwide success was forced to suspend its career specifically for military service.
In South Korea, military service is mandatory for a year and a half.
In South Korea, all men between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve 18 months, 20 months if they join the Navy, and 21 years if they join the Air Force.
At one point, there were hopes of exemption for BTS, as for Olympic athletes or some classical musicians. But the K-Band made the choice to serve in their country's army.
UNN reported that two members of the K-pop group BTS - RM (Kim Nam Joon) and V (Kim Tae Hyon) - were released on Tuesday after completing their mandatory service in the South Korean military.