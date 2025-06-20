Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is "not seeking Ukraine's surrender", but insists on "recognizing the realities on the ground". Also, according to him, "Russia has never questioned Ukraine's right to independence", and also called the "situation in Ukraine a tragedy occurring due to the fault of the West," UNN reports.

Details

We are not seeking surrender from Ukraine. We insist on recognizing the realities that have developed on the ground - Putin said.

He also cynically noted that he considers the Russian and Ukrainian people to be one people, and also stated that "where the foot of a Russian soldier steps, that is ours."

In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours. You know, we don't have a saying, not a parable, but an ancient rule - where the foot of a Russian soldier treads, that is ours - Putin said.

He also believes that "Russia has never questioned Ukraine's right to independence", and also called "the situation in Ukraine a tragedy caused by the West."

Everything related to what is happening, to the "tragedy" occurring in Ukraine, is not the result of our work. It is the result of the work of those who do not want to come to terms with the global changes taking place in the world. Of course, there are people, and quite a few of them in the neighboring country, who strive to ensure their sovereignty, independence, well, God grant them health. We, by the way, have never questioned the right of the Ukrainian people to independence and sovereignty. At the same time, the grounds on which Ukraine became independent and sovereign were set out in the declaration of independence of Ukraine of 1991, where it is clearly, in black and white, written that Ukraine is a non-aligned, non-nuclear, neutral state - the Russian dictator cynically said.

Additionally

Putin's reference to the "Declaration of Independence of Ukraine" of 1991 is not truthful, as there is the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine of August 24, 1991. It says nothing about Ukraine's neutral, non-nuclear, and non-aligned status.

Probably, Putin meant the Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Ukrainian SSR of 1990, which was adopted during the collapse of the Soviet Union - similar documents were also adopted by other republics, including Russia.

Indeed, this document mentions Ukraine's neutral and non-nuclear status. But the 1991 act superseded the 1990 declaration.

Reminder

