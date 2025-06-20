$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
01:11 PM • 19460 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 80807 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 81261 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 50263 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 78312 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 78704 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 67551 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 44556 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38027 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3062 views

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but insists on recognizing "realities on the ground." He also cynically called the situation in Ukraine a "tragedy due to the fault of the West" and expressed the opinion that "where the foot of a Russian soldier steps, that is ours," implying that all of Ukraine is "ours," meaning "Russian."

Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is "not seeking Ukraine's surrender", but insists on "recognizing the realities on the ground". Also, according to him, "Russia has never questioned Ukraine's right to independence", and also called the "situation in Ukraine a tragedy occurring due to the fault of the West," UNN reports.

Details

We are not seeking surrender from Ukraine. We insist on recognizing the realities that have developed on the ground

- Putin said.

He also cynically noted that he considers the Russian and Ukrainian people to be one people, and also stated that "where the foot of a Russian soldier steps, that is ours."

In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours. You know, we don't have a saying, not a parable, but an ancient rule - where the foot of a Russian soldier treads, that is ours

 - Putin said.

He also believes that "Russia has never questioned Ukraine's right to independence", and also called "the situation in Ukraine a tragedy caused by the West."

Everything related to what is happening, to the "tragedy" occurring in Ukraine, is not the result of our work. It is the result of the work of those who do not want to come to terms with the global changes taking place in the world. Of course, there are people, and quite a few of them in the neighboring country, who strive to ensure their sovereignty, independence, well, God grant them health. We, by the way, have never questioned the right of the Ukrainian people to independence and sovereignty. At the same time, the grounds on which Ukraine became independent and sovereign were set out in the declaration of independence of Ukraine of 1991, where it is clearly, in black and white, written that Ukraine is a non-aligned, non-nuclear, neutral state

- the Russian dictator cynically said.

Additionally

Putin's reference to the "Declaration of Independence of Ukraine" of 1991 is not truthful, as there is the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine of August 24, 1991. It says nothing about Ukraine's neutral, non-nuclear, and non-aligned status.

Probably, Putin meant the Declaration on State Sovereignty of the Ukrainian SSR of 1990, which was adopted during the collapse of the Soviet Union - similar documents were also adopted by other republics, including Russia.

Indeed, this document mentions Ukraine's neutral and non-nuclear status. But the 1991 act superseded the 1990 declaration.

Reminder

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement that he is ready to negotiate with Zelensky, but will not sign any documents with him, is absurd.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine
