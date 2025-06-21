$41.690.00
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2544 views

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar declared Viktor Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure". The survey lasted from April to June 20, with no more than 600,000 people participating, which is the lowest turnout in the history of National Consultations.

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza", Péter Magyar, stated that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union was a "complete failure". He reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

The politician described this campaign as propagandistic and stated that it "completely failed". According to him, no more than 600,000 people participated in the survey, which lasted from April to June 20.

This is the lowest figure in the entire "glorious" history of National Consultations. And this was achieved only after several months of total mobilization and burning tens of billions of state money. A complete failure

- said Magyar.

He emphasized that during 2.5 months of voting there were no organized open meetings, but – "only billions of state money, inciting advertising and posters."

It's simple. Because an incapable, corrupt government does not care about the real problems of people and does not dare to look people in the eyes. They only correspond with them

- he wrote.

Magyar stressed: Orbán's government spent 10 billion forints (about $28.6 thousand) on the referendum, when, as he noted, they could have been directed to railways, hospitals, and the healthcare sector.

It's funny how propaganda tries to make the fake figure of 2 million, which they voice, true, by saying that a notary will certify the result. What exactly? Anonymous ballots that anyone can fill out, or online "voting" that anyone can vote for and in any quantity?

- added the politician, commenting on the figure of returned ballots announced by Orbán.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister stated that he would oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU, justifying it by protecting Hungarian interests. He believes that this will harm European families.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
