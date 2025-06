Europe is suffering from the first summer heatwave, warnings for which were issued across European countries over the weekend, UNN writes with reference to AP.

According to the BBC, due to the heatwave in London, UK, temperatures could rise to 33 degrees Celsius.

The hot weather this week, peaking on the summer solstice, has prompted thousands of people to spend time near pools and swimming ponds to cool off. Warnings about possible heat-related illness and ensuring safety while swimming in open water have been published.

Across England and Wales, the death toll from Thursday to Sunday is around 570 people.

By lunchtime, the temperature at Heathrow Airport reached 31 degrees. On Saturday, temperatures are forecast to reach 32 degrees in the south-east of England, but had already reached this level on Thursday in London.

As The Telegraph writes, schools are cancelling sports days due to the excessively hot weather, and parents are blaming teachers for "softening children" because of this.

The heatwave has not spared France either. Le Monde reports that since Thursday, France has been experiencing its first summer heatwave, and in several parts of the country, temperatures have neared or exceeded 350C, often 10-150C above the seasonal average. The heat is expected to intensify on Saturday, reaching 400C in some southern and western areas.

dpa writes that Germany was also preparing for temperatures up to 37 degrees over the weekend.

Temperatures in western Germany are forecast to reach 33 degrees on Saturday, marking the astronomical start of summer. According to the national meteorological service DWD, a breeze is expected to provide a more bearable climate along the coastal areas of the country.

By Sunday, temperatures in southwestern Germany are expected to reach 37 degrees, although across the country, temperatures are likely to range from 31 to 35 degrees.

Heavy downpours and storms are forecast to bring lower temperatures to the west and northwest on Sunday evening, with rain moving east and southeast overnight.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to be up to 30 degrees.

The hot weekend coincides with the official start of summer on Saturday - the day of the summer solstice.

In the Netherlands, organizers of Amsterdam's 750th-anniversary celebration, as reported by AP, have set up additional water distribution points and reduced the number of tickets in anticipation of high temperatures on Saturday. Officials said they were concerned that the heat would be amplified by the asphalt of the ring road where the event would take place.

Elsewhere in the Netherlands, events ranging from marathons to concerts were cancelled. The Philzuid Symphony Orchestra cancelled several outdoor performances in the southern city of Eindhoven due to fears that high temperatures could damage their instruments.

Such precautions are becoming increasingly common across Europe, as global warming raises temperatures.