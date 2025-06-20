ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist

The law on ARMA reform adopted by the Verkhovna Rada is a correct step, but by itself it does not guarantee the system's protection from corruption if the team is not updated. This was stated by political scientist Vitaliy Kulyk in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Previously, Parliament supported bill No. 12374-d on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes, and improving asset management mechanisms, with 253 votes. Now the document must be signed by the President.

According to Kulyk, real changes in ARMA's work are possible only with a comprehensive update of approaches.

I fully welcome the idea and legislative initiatives that have been adopted… I believe that this is a big step forward in reforming ARMA. But by itself, the legislative act does not guarantee the system's protection from deformation and corruption. Therefore, this should go in conjunction – both changing individuals, and selection methods, and the possibility of appealing personnel decisions, and the transparency of appointing secondary persons - he noted.

According to him, the selection of not only the head of the agency, but also deputies and heads of departments should be transparent. After all, the very example of the appointment of the current head Olena Duma at one time raised questions about the transparency of the competitive procedure.

How was it with Duma? Duma was lobbied for and actually pulled into this position - Kulyk emphasized.

The political scientist believes that the ARMA audit, provided for by the new law, should be an impetus for personnel decisions.

In this case, I would like the audit to become the basis for changing individuals as soon as possible. But I am not sure that this will happen now, since it requires political will, it needs a candidate who would satisfy the ruling group - the expert believes.

The reform law opens the way for an independent audit in ARMA, introduces a transparent procedure for selecting a leader with the participation of international partners, and a new transparent procedure for electing a manager of seized assets, which will significantly complicate the body's ability to act in private, rather than public, interests.