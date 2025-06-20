$41.690.06
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
01:11 PM • 5728 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5566 views

ARMA reform does not guarantee protection from corruption without team renewal, believes political scientist Vitaliy Kulyk. He emphasizes the need for transparent staff selection and audit.

ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist

The law on ARMA reform adopted by the Verkhovna Rada is a correct step, but by itself it does not guarantee the system's protection from corruption if the team is not updated. This was stated by political scientist Vitaliy Kulyk in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

Previously, Parliament supported bill No. 12374-d on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the institutional capacity of the National Agency of Ukraine for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes, and improving asset management mechanisms, with 253 votes. Now the document must be signed by the President.

According to Kulyk, real changes in ARMA's work are possible only with a comprehensive update of approaches.

I fully welcome the idea and legislative initiatives that have been adopted… I believe that this is a big step forward in reforming ARMA. But by itself, the legislative act does not guarantee the system's protection from deformation and corruption. Therefore, this should go in conjunction – both changing individuals, and selection methods, and the possibility of appealing personnel decisions, and the transparency of appointing secondary persons

- he noted.

According to him, the selection of not only the head of the agency, but also deputies and heads of departments should be transparent. After all, the very example of the appointment of the current head Olena Duma at one time raised questions about the transparency of the competitive procedure.

How was it with Duma? Duma was lobbied for and actually pulled into this position

- Kulyk emphasized.

Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change19.06.25, 15:22 • 144267 views

The political scientist believes that the ARMA audit, provided for by the new law, should be an impetus for personnel decisions.

In this case, I would like the audit to become the basis for changing individuals as soon as possible. But I am not sure that this will happen now, since it requires political will, it needs a candidate who would satisfy the ruling group

- the expert believes.

Recall

The reform law opens the way for an independent audit in ARMA, introduces a transparent procedure for selecting a leader with the participation of international partners, and a new transparent procedure for electing a manager of seized assets, which will significantly complicate the body's ability to act in private, rather than public, interests.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
