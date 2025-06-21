$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 2858 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:00 AM • 26480 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 44331 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 81755 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 166033 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 153515 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 86352 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94466 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87487 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69732 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
96%
749mm
Popular news
Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is knownJune 21, 12:15 AM • 21035 views
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 20622 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)04:26 AM • 21584 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 20667 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 26142 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards07:00 AM • 26455 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 166020 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 153511 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 89423 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 138466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 10968 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions06:19 AM • 20961 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 26878 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 35340 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 38442 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2298 views

On June 21, 2025, President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 416/2025. By this decree, Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General.

Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General; the corresponding decree No. 416/2025 of June 21 is posted on the President's website, writes UNN.

Appoint Kravchenko Ruslan Andriyovych as Prosecutor General

- states the text of the presidential decree.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General on June 17.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Before his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The position of Prosecutor General remained vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

Biographical information

Ruslan Kravchenko, born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Graduated from the military law faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University".

He worked as an investigator, later - a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed his official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv prosecutor's office for supervising compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while fulfilling official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, he worked in various positions in the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. He was the head of the group of prosecutors and carried out procedural guidance, supported the state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of his high treason and complicity in waging an aggressive war. He achieved Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing to 13 years in prison.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department for procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on crimes in the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he conducted the recording and investigation of Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9