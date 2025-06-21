Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General; the corresponding decree No. 416/2025 of June 21 is posted on the President's website, writes UNN.

Appoint Kravchenko Ruslan Andriyovych as Prosecutor General - states the text of the presidential decree.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General on June 17.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Before his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The position of Prosecutor General remained vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

Biographical information

Ruslan Kravchenko, born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Graduated from the military law faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University".

He worked as an investigator, later - a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed his official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv prosecutor's office for supervising compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while fulfilling official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, he worked in various positions in the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. He was the head of the group of prosecutors and carried out procedural guidance, supported the state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of his high treason and complicity in waging an aggressive war. He achieved Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing to 13 years in prison.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department for procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on crimes in the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he conducted the recording and investigation of Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.