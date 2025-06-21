$41.690.00
Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealistic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Iran called the proposals of European countries at the Geneva talks on the nuclear program unrealistic, which could complicate reaching agreements. Tehran will analyze the proposals and provide answers in the next round, the date of which has not yet been determined.

Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealistic

The proposals presented by European countries during negotiations with Iran in Geneva on Tehran's nuclear program are "unrealistic" and could complicate reaching an agreement, Reuters reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the meeting of the foreign ministers of Great Britain, France, and Germany who initiated talks with Iran to prevent further escalation between Iran and Israel.

A senior Iranian official stated that discussions and proposals made by the Europeans in Geneva "were unrealistic. Insisting on these positions will not bring Iran and Europe closer to an agreement.

He added that Tehran will analyze the Europeans' proposals and provide responses in the next round of negotiations. The date of the new meeting has not yet been determined.

European diplomats said their goal was to test Iran's readiness for a new nuclear deal, even despite the lack of signs that Israeli strikes would cease. According to them, a parallel negotiation track without US participation is being considered, which would involve enhanced control, particularly over Iran's missile program, in exchange for a limited right to uranium enrichment.

Iran's Foreign Minister says he will meet Putin in Moscow on Monday21.06.25, 01:54 • 3308 views

The Iranian official ruled out discussing the country's defensive capabilities, including the missile program, and once again stressed that the demand for a complete cessation of uranium enrichment is unacceptable for Tehran.

Earlier today, Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. Afterward, he stated that France, together with its European partners, would accelerate negotiations with Iran. Macron also demands that the country never possess nuclear weapons and provide guarantees that its intentions are peaceful.

Recall

European diplomats called on Iran to continue nuclear talks with the US, despite Israeli strikes. They emphasized that regional escalation is dangerous and Iran is not allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Olga Rozgon

