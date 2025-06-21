$41.690.06
June 20, 04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran's Foreign Minister says he will meet Putin in Moscow on Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to visit Moscow on June 23 for talks with Vladimir Putin. This meeting will take place after Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran's Foreign Minister says he will meet Putin in Moscow on Monday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi plans to travel to Moscow on Monday, June 23, for talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. This was reported by NBC News journalist Andrea Mitchell, who spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister, according to UNN.

He (Aragchi - Ed. note) said he was going to Moscow on Monday to meet with Vladimir Putin.

- said Andrea Mitchell.

It should be recalled that on the night of June 13, Israel announced an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities as part of Operation "Nation of Lions". Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.

Israeli Prime Minister stated that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the enrichment facility in Natanz, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat was eliminated.

Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been secretly prepared for over eight months. It could last for several weeks. 

US President Donald Trump reported that Vladimir Putin offered him a mediating role in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump replied that Putin should first put his own country in order.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

