Iran's Foreign Minister says he will meet Putin in Moscow on Monday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi plans to travel to Moscow on Monday, June 23, for talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. This was reported by NBC News journalist Andrea Mitchell, who spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister, according to UNN.

He (Aragchi - Ed. note) said he was going to Moscow on Monday to meet with Vladimir Putin. - said Andrea Mitchell.

It should be recalled that on the night of June 13, Israel announced an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities as part of Operation "Nation of Lions". Dozens of Israeli Defense Forces aircraft struck military targets.

Israeli Prime Minister stated that the country struck nuclear targets in Iran, including the enrichment facility in Natanz, and promised that the operation would continue until the threat was eliminated.

Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been secretly prepared for over eight months. It could last for several weeks.

US President Donald Trump reported that Vladimir Putin offered him a mediating role in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump replied that Putin should first put his own country in order.

Putin proposes to mediate in the Middle East conflict, refusing to stop the war in Ukraine - Sibyga