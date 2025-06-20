"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)

Is the world really on the verge of nuclear war? Recently, information has been circulating in the media about the takeoff of a "doomsday plane", which monitoring channels noticed on the night of June 18 in two countries - Russia and the USA. These military aircraft took off at the same time. Earlier, on June 13, an analog of the "doomsday plane" also took off in Israel, on board of which the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have been.

What is known about the plane

A "doomsday plane" is a special military aircraft designed to control armed forces in the event of a nuclear war, global conflict, or large-scale disaster, as well as to evacuate the country's top leadership.

These planes are effectively airborne command posts - flying headquarters capable of providing communication, troop control, and the security of the highest leadership.

Such planes are also called "doomsday" or "end of the world" planes.

What are the features of the "doomsday plane"

Such planes differ significantly from ordinary and, in particular, military ones used during wartime.

The "doomsday plane" has the following differences:

protected from nuclear blast and electromagnetic pulse;

has strategic communication systems, including satellite channels;

can control nuclear missiles, submarines, and aviation;

ensures life support on board for a long time;

designed for senior military and political leaders.

Which countries have such planes

Countries that have "doomsday planes" include the USA, Russia, and, presumably, China.

USA

The E-4B Nightwatch is the most famous example.

based on the Boeing 747;

4 such aircraft are available;

designed for the president, secretary of defense, and General Staff.

The E-6 Mercury is another type, for controlling submarines with nuclear missiles.

Recall that on June 17, Tuesday, the emergency command aircraft of United States President Donald Trump Boeing E-4B was spotted during a mysterious flight from Louisiana to Maryland. Social media suggested that this was related to the tense situation in the Middle East.

The last time the "doomsday plane" – Boeing E‑4B Nightwatch in the USA took to the skies was on September 11, 2001, during the 9/11 terrorist attacks – after passenger planes crashed into skyscrapers. It flew over Washington (including the White House area) to ensure continuous command in a critical situation

At that time, the E‑4B acted as a mobile airborne command center — its tasks were to support the highest leadership and protect against nuclear impact and impulses.

Russia

Il-80 ("Maxim Gorky") – an analog of the American E-4B.

based on the Il-86;

There are 4 units, but one of them was recently looted.

Il-96-400M – a new generation of modernized "doomsday plane".

Israel

"Wing of Zion" (Wing of Zion) — Boeing 767‑338ER

In Israel, there is officially no analog of a "doomsday plane" like the American E‑4B or Russian Il‑80. However, there are specialized airborne command and observation platforms.

In 2016, Israel provided a converted Boeing 767‑338ER (registration 4X‑ISR) named "Ala de Sion" or "Wing of Zion".

It is equipped with classified communication systems, special EMP-protected equipment, and autonomous command studios for the highest leaders of the state.

However, this is not a "doomsday plane" in the military sense, but a state aircraft-command center, which in crisis conditions allows the prime minister to remain in effective communication and control, but it does not have protection from nuclear blast and EMP, like the American E‑4B.

Local media last reported its takeoff on June 13, 2025, but there were no official statements about it. Prior to that, one of the takeoffs was recorded in response to an Iranian attack - from Nevatim Airbase after the nighttime strike on April 13, 2024.

China

Modified Boeing 737s or other large aircraft are likely used.

There is little information in the public domain, but there are signs of the creation of similar command aircraft.

Great Britain, France, Israel

These countries have certain mobile control centers with smaller aircraft or ground solutions, but "doomsday planes" have not been officially recorded.

Overall, the presence of "doomsday planes" is a sign that a country is preparing for the worst-case scenarios.

What is the cost of "doomsday planes"

This is one of the most expensive security tools in the world.

For example, in the USA, the current price, including modernization of one aircraft, reaches $1 billion. Its annual maintenance costs another $200+ million, including crew, equipment, communication, and fuel.

As for Russia's planes, considering the updates and the new Il-96-400M model, they can cost up to $400-500 million. For other countries, information is unknown.

So, if you collect the full cost of the "doomsday plane" project - development, construction, testing, secret equipment, maintenance for decades - the entire fleet can cost several billion dollars.