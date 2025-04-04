Boeing 737

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13311 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23408 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 61825 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209018 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307938 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213258 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254981 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127836 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209018 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387898 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252402 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307938 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1236 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12278 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42306 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70413 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56296 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Boeing 737

Two Russian planes make emergency landing due to engine failure

Ural Airlines and NordStar planes made an emergency landing due to engine failure after takeoff. In the first 11 months of 2024, 208 incidents occurred with Russian aircraft, which is 30% more than in 2023.

News of the World • January 4, 08:35 PM • 35511 views

Tokyo and Seoul break into the New Year: traditional bell ringing and canceled celebrations

Japan celebrated the New Year with traditional ringing of the bell at Tokudai-ji temple. South Korea canceled festive performances due to the Boeing 737 plane crash that killed 179 people.

News of the World • December 31, 03:11 PM • 24381 views

South Korea to inspect entire air transportation system after plane crash

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mook, has initiated an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire air transportation system. The decision was made after the crash of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS, which killed 179 passengers.

News of the World • December 30, 02:55 AM • 21866 views

Airplane crash in South Korea: air traffic controllers warned the plane about the risk of collision with birds

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at Muan Airport, allegedly due to a collision with birds. As a result of the crash, 151 people died and 28 were reported missing.

News of the World • December 29, 11:26 AM • 24206 views

Seven of Kolomoisky's planes seized in Ukraine

The court arrested 7 Boeing and Embraer aircraft worth $40 million in a tax evasion case. The planes belong to a Cypriot company linked to Kolomoisky and Boholyubov.

Economy • December 10, 06:52 PM • 25147 views

Two Italian firms accused of supplying low-quality parts to Boeing

Two Italian subcontractors have been accused of supplying components for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that do not meet safety requirements. The investigation was launched after Boeing claimed that the Italian contractor had improperly manufactured some parts.

News of the World • October 6, 06:25 PM • 46291 views

Boeing delays delivery of about fifty aircraft due to a fuselage defect

Boeing is delaying the delivery of about fifty 737 Max passenger jets due to a recently discovered fuselage defect.

Technologies • February 5, 07:41 AM • 24166 views

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.

News of the World • January 30, 10:05 PM • 30282 views