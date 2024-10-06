Two Italian firms accused of supplying low-quality parts to Boeing

In Italy, two subcontractors of Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS) and the bankrupt Processi Speciali, based in Brindisi, have been charged with supplying components that do not meet safety requirements for the production of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Seven people are also involved in the case. ANSA and Reuters reported this with reference to the report of the Brindisi prosecutor's office, UNN reported.

The investigation began at the end of 2021 after Boeing claimed that some parts for its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, supplied by a contractor of the Italian aerospace group Leonardo, were improperly manufactured.

Among the people under investigation are MPS owner Antonio Ingrosso and his father Vincenzo, who headed Processi Speciali. As their lawyer told Reuters, both defendants are "convinced that they acted in full compliance with the law.

According to the prosecution, the companies under his control sent parts to the customer, Leonardo-Aerostrutture, that did not meet aviation safety requirements. The parts were intended for the production of sectors 44 and 46 of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to the ANSA report. The prosecutor's office recognized Boeing and Leonardo as victims of the companies' actions. Boeing has been facing scrutiny from regulators in recent months due to a series of incidents with aircraft.

Hundreds of Boeing workers went on strike at a plant near Seattle, rejecting a pay raise offer. The strike could paralyze the production of 737, 777 and 767 aircraft, which are already delayed.