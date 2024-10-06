Two Italian firms accused of supplying low-quality parts to Boeing

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57689 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165278 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136897 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142585 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181380 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172091 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96267 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109018 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111115 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41370 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48883 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165278 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188443 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141423 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137684 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154593 views
Two Italian firms accused of supplying low-quality parts to Boeing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46223 views

Two Italian subcontractors have been accused of supplying components for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that do not meet safety requirements. The investigation was launched after Boeing claimed that the Italian contractor had improperly manufactured some parts.

In Italy, two subcontractors of Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS) and the bankrupt Processi Speciali, based in Brindisi, have been charged with supplying components that do not meet safety requirements for the production of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Seven people are also involved in the case. ANSA and Reuters reported this with reference to the report of the Brindisi prosecutor's office, UNN reported.

Details

The investigation began at the end of 2021 after Boeing claimed that some parts for its 787 Dreamliner aircraft, supplied by a contractor of the Italian aerospace group Leonardo, were improperly manufactured.

Among the people under investigation are MPS owner Antonio Ingrosso and his father Vincenzo, who headed Processi Speciali. As their lawyer told Reuters, both defendants are "convinced that they acted in full compliance with the law.

According to the prosecution, the companies under his control sent parts to the customer, Leonardo-Aerostrutture, that did not meet aviation safety requirements. The parts were intended for the production of sectors 44 and 46 of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to the ANSA report. The prosecutor's office recognized Boeing and Leonardo as victims of the companies' actions. Boeing has been facing scrutiny from regulators in recent months due to a series of incidents with aircraft.

Recall

Hundreds of Boeing workers went on strike at a plant near Seattle, rejecting a pay raise offer. The strike could paralyze the production of 737, 777 and 767 aircraft, which are already delayed.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
boeing-737Boeing 737
boeingBoeing
reutersReuters
italyItaly

