Two Russian planes make emergency landing due to engine failure

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81241 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157119 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139791 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137340 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168756 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136977 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136418 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71449 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105001 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107207 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168756 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136420 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136978 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144801 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136315 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153342 views
Two Russian planes make emergency landing due to engine failure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35407 views

Ural Airlines and NordStar planes made an emergency landing due to engine failure after takeoff. In the first 11 months of 2024, 208 incidents occurred with Russian aircraft, which is 30% more than in 2023.

Two Russian airlines' planes were forced to return to their departure airports due to engine failure shortly after takeoff. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ural Airlines Airbus A321, en route from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to Yekaterinburg, made an emergency landing due to an engine failure at the airport of departure on January 3. The day before, a NordStar Boeing 737-800 en route from Yekaterinburg to Volgograd was forced to make an emergency landing at the departure airport due to a similar malfunction.

The incident with the Airbus A321 in Egypt occurred during the climb, while the Boeing 737-800 near Volgograd sent an emergency signal at 11,300 meters. In both cases, the pilots managed to land the aircraft, avoiding casualties among the crew and passengers.

Addendum

According to the Novaya Gazeta Evropa, 208 incidents occurred with Russian airlines' aircraft in the first 11 months of 2024 amid sanctions. This is almost 30 percent more than in 2023.

Recall

In the Kamenskiy district of Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a military Mi-28 helicopter crashed and caught fire on . Two crew members were killed, the helicopter crashed 250 kilometers from the front line.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
boeing-737Boeing 737
egyptEgypt

