Two Russian planes make emergency landing due to engine failure

Two Russian airlines' planes were forced to return to their departure airports due to engine failure shortly after takeoff. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Ural Airlines Airbus A321, en route from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to Yekaterinburg, made an emergency landing due to an engine failure at the airport of departure on January 3. The day before, a NordStar Boeing 737-800 en route from Yekaterinburg to Volgograd was forced to make an emergency landing at the departure airport due to a similar malfunction.

The incident with the Airbus A321 in Egypt occurred during the climb, while the Boeing 737-800 near Volgograd sent an emergency signal at 11,300 meters. In both cases, the pilots managed to land the aircraft, avoiding casualties among the crew and passengers.

Addendum

According to the Novaya Gazeta Evropa, 208 incidents occurred with Russian airlines' aircraft in the first 11 months of 2024 amid sanctions. This is almost 30 percent more than in 2023.

Recall

In the Kamenskiy district of Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a military Mi-28 helicopter crashed and caught fire on . Two crew members were killed, the helicopter crashed 250 kilometers from the front line.