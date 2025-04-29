In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

$41.740.01
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11230 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18013 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19300 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 19757 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25704 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55005 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57459 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42218 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35202 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48239 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11230 views

08:02 AM • 11230 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18013 views

07:23 AM • 18013 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

07:19 AM • 19300 views
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 19300 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 19757 views

06:48 AM • 19757 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32309 views

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32309 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21413 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41572 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41158 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148119 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61835 views
In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2534 views

Over the past day, the Russians launched attacks on Donetsk region. Five people died, four were injured, including a child. This morning, the occupiers shelled five settlements.

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

Five people died, four were injured, including a child, due to Russian strikes on the Donetsk region last day, this morning the Russians struck five settlements in the region, the National Police reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The police recorded 3,281 shellings along the front line and in the residential sector in the region. 17 settlements were under fire, 61 civilian objects were destroyed, including 36 residential buildings.

In Novoekonomichne, the Russians killed three residents. The enemy hit Kostyantynivka with a "KAB-250" bomb and artillery - a civilian was killed.

This morning, the Russians struck five settlements: Kramatorsk, Dobropillia, Sofiivka, Hruzke, and Shakhove. In Shakhove, one person died and another was injured.

Third of the battles in 24 hours - in one direction: map from the General Staff29.04.25, 08:26 • 2934 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk
