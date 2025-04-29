In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

Five people died, four were injured, including a child, due to Russian strikes on the Donetsk region last day, this morning the Russians struck five settlements in the region, the National Police reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The police recorded 3,281 shellings along the front line and in the residential sector in the region. 17 settlements were under fire, 61 civilian objects were destroyed, including 36 residential buildings.

In Novoekonomichne, the Russians killed three residents. The enemy hit Kostyantynivka with a "KAB-250" bomb and artillery - a civilian was killed.

This morning, the Russians struck five settlements: Kramatorsk, Dobropillia, Sofiivka, Hruzke, and Shakhove. In Shakhove, one person died and another was injured.

