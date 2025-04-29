A third of the battles per day - in one direction: map from the General Staff

A third of the 178 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on April 29, showing a map of hostilities for April 28, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 178 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and 115 air strikes, dropping 201 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6010 shellings, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2858 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and two artillery systems of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Zapadne and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were seven attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and in the directions of Lipove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and Novy Myr.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped six enemy attacks near Ivano-Daryivka and towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times towards Markove and near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Diliivka and Dachne.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 59 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Malinivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novoleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privilne, Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bahatyr, Shevchenko during the past day.

There were no combat engagements in the Huliaipol direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Lobkove.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped five enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, there were 15 combat engagements in this direction, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs in the process, and carried out 338 shellings, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system," the statement said.

