Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17341 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48691 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52874 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39736 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33311 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44065 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36551 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15057 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32727 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79605 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

A third of the battles per day - in one direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

Over the past day, 178 combat clashes took place on the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka direction, trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A third of the battles per day - in one direction: map from the General Staff

A third of the 178 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on April 29, showing a map of hostilities for April 28, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 178 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and 115 air strikes, dropping 201 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6010 shellings, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2858 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and two artillery systems of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory, Zapadne and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were seven attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and in the directions of Lipove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and Novy Myr.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped six enemy attacks near Ivano-Daryivka and towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times towards Markove and near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and towards Diliivka and Dachne.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 59 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Malinivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novoleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk, Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privilne, Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bahatyr, Shevchenko during the past day.

There were no combat engagements in the Huliaipol direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation troops stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Lobkove.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped five enemy attacks.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, there were 15 combat engagements in this direction, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs in the process, and carried out 338 shellings, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system," the statement said.

The Russian army has crossed another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine29.04.25, 08:03 • 1400 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
