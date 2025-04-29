The Russian army has crossed another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, on April 28, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.28.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 950860 (+1060) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10728 (+5)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22325 (+14)

artillery systems ‒ 27080 (+42)

MLRS ‒ 1373 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1146 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34177 (+94)

cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 46432 (+140)

special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

Data are being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed.

