Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 17357 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 48771 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 52930 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 39790 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 33355 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 44143 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 36621 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 15059 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 32783 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 79664 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

The Russian army has crossed another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

On April 28, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,060 Russian soldiers and destroyed 42 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, enemy losses have exceeded 950,000 people.

The Russian army has crossed another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, on April 28, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.28.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 950860 (+1060) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10728 (+5)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22325 (+14)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27080 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒ 1373 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1146 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34177 (+94)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 46432 (+140)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

                              Data are being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 155,000 Russian invaders. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He stressed that there will be retribution for every crime committed.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
