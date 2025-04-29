Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

Fighters of the artillery brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas shared with the "Khortytsia" JFO footage of a filigree combat operation that ended with the spectacular destruction of valuable Russian equipment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that this time the target of the Ukrainian gunners was the 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery unit of the occupying forces.

The result of the artillerymen's work was exactly "as we all love it" - bright and irreversible for the enemy's equipment - the caption to the video reads.

The soldiers added that you can watch the burning Russian equipment, like water, forever.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers showed how border guards in Kharkiv region destroyed with drones enemy ammunition depots, 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of the occupiers.

Earlier, the "Azov" corps published a video of the interrogation of three captured Russian occupiers. According to the military, the Russians tried to storm Ukrainian positions using scooters and motorcycles.

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video