Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 12558 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 35673 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 44873 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 33288 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 28457 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 37757 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 31254 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14559 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 28602 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 75418 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
1.9m/s
47%
756 mm
Popular news

Trump says he "runs the country and the world"

April 28, 05:17 PM • 6550 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

April 28, 05:25 PM • 13453 views

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

April 28, 05:53 PM • 6980 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

10:46 PM • 6344 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

11:58 PM • 3632 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 20410 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 37757 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 31254 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 28602 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 75418 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 16335 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 36909 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 36860 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 143951 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 58114 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The artillery brigade named after Prince Vitovt destroyed the 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery unit of the occupiers with a precise strike. A video of the bright destruction of the equipment has been published.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

Fighters of the artillery brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas shared with the "Khortytsia" JFO footage of a filigree combat operation that ended with the spectacular destruction of valuable Russian equipment. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that this time the target of the Ukrainian gunners was the 2S19 "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery unit of the occupying forces.

The result of the artillerymen's work was exactly "as we all love it" - bright and irreversible for the enemy's equipment

- the caption to the video reads.

The soldiers added that you can watch the burning Russian equipment, like water, forever.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers showed how border guards in Kharkiv region destroyed with drones enemy ammunition depots, 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of the occupiers.

Earlier, the "Azov" corps published a video of the interrogation of three captured Russian occupiers. According to the military, the Russians tried to storm Ukrainian positions using scooters and motorcycles.

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video 24.04.25, 15:26 • 45185 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
2S19 Msta-S
Ukraine
Brent
$64.42
Bitcoin
$94,623.50
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,330.69
Ethereum
$1,796.04