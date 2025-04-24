The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

After a massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, many people found themselves under the rubble of buildings. Sviatoshynskyi district is one of the affected areas. Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, published a video of one of the dozens of rescue operations, writes UNN.

According to Biloshytskyi, patrol police officers joined the emergency services in rescue missions. Law enforcement officers, together with all special services, cleared debris, provided pre-medical care to the injured, evacuated victims from destroyed homes, and ensured the passage of special vehicles.

A difficult night for the country - one of the most massive enemy attacks on the capital. During the night, the enemy destroyed residential areas, administrative buildings, and critical infrastructure. Patrol officers provided assistance to the victims and ensured unhindered passage of special equipment to the sites of the shelling - he wrote.

In Kyiv, Friday, April 25, has been declared a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, said the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eight people are known to have died as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. More than 70 people were injured.