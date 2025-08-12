Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration

In Kyiv, a man offered his services to remove conscripts from the wanted list, as well as to declare them unfit for service with subsequent removal from military registration. He has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that for such assistance, the man charged conscripts from 15 to 25 thousand US dollars.

He received money from "clients" in several stages. The man was detained immediately after receiving another "tranche" of 7,500 US dollars for issuing documents to a conscript about being removed from military registration. - the statement says.

It is indicated that the actions of the detainee were qualified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as obtaining undue benefit for oneself for influencing the decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit.

During searches, the suspect was found to have copies of documents of other conscripts, as well as seals of various institutions and organizations. - the prosecutor's office clarified.

They added that investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing, and the suspect's accomplices, whose connections he used, are being identified.

Prosecutors in the defense sector documented dozens of cases of abuse related to mobilization during July 2025. Bribes, fictitious employment, and illegal departure abroad were revealed.

