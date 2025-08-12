$41.390.07
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 51221 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 99253 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 151486 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 120313 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 88211 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 130540 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 129742 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106942 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74177 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126613 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Publications
Exclusives
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

A Kyiv resident has been notified of suspicion of extorting money for removing conscripts from the wanted list and military registration. He charged between 15 and 25 thousand US dollars for his services.

Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration

In Kyiv, a man offered his services to remove conscripts from the wanted list, as well as to declare them unfit for service with subsequent removal from military registration. He has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that for such assistance, the man charged conscripts from 15 to 25 thousand US dollars.

He received money from "clients" in several stages. The man was detained immediately after receiving another "tranche" of 7,500 US dollars for issuing documents to a conscript about being removed from military registration.

- the statement says.

It is indicated that the actions of the detainee were qualified under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as obtaining undue benefit for oneself for influencing the decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit.

During searches, the suspect was found to have copies of documents of other conscripts, as well as seals of various institutions and organizations.

- the prosecutor's office clarified.

They added that investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing, and the suspect's accomplices, whose connections he used, are being identified.

Recall

Prosecutors in the defense sector documented dozens of cases of abuse related to mobilization during July 2025. Bribes, fictitious employment, and illegal departure abroad were revealed.

A Kropyvnytskyi TCC official was detained while receiving a $1000 bribe to avoid mobilization29.07.25, 13:46 • 3182 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv