A Kropyvnytskyi TCC official was detained while receiving a $1000 bribe to avoid mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

The head of the social work group of the Kropyvnytskyi RTCC and SP was detained while receiving $1000 for removing a conscript from the wanted list. He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A Kropyvnytskyi TCC official was detained while receiving a $1000 bribe to avoid mobilization

The head of the social work group of the Kropyvnytskyi RTCC and SP removed conscripted men from the wanted list, provided they received a "reward". The suspect was notified of the suspicion. This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's Defense Sector, according to UNN.

Details

An official of the Kropyvnytskyi RTCC and SP is under suspicion.

According to the investigation, the head of the social work group offered in June 2025 to a conscript, who had problems with timely submission of military registration data, for 1000 US dollars - military registration without being declared wanted. That is, a "service" was offered that was supposed to allow avoiding mobilization. At the same time, a representative of the Kropyvnytskyi TCC emphasized:

In case of non-provision of undue benefit, the man will be mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- reports the SBI.

Investigators found out that the conscript agreed to the offer. The employee of the Kropyvnytskyi RTCC and SP and the "client" met in one of the city's supermarkets. It was there, during the transfer of money, that the representative of the Kropyvnytskyi RTCC and SP was detained by law enforcement officers.

During a search at the suspect's place of residence, part of the funds - 700 US dollars - was found and seized.

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Southern Region's Defense Sector reports:

The official's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For the committed act, he faces from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment, as well as a ban from holding positions or engaging in certain activities for up to 3 years, with confiscation of property.

Currently, the suspect is under round-the-clock house arrest.

Recall

In Odesa region, police and SBU officers detained the deputy head of one of the district TCCs and SPs for receiving an undue benefit of 3,000 dollars.

The head of the Kyiv City TCC and SP assembly point was detained for extorting 3,500 US dollars for removing a conscript from the wanted list.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
