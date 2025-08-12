EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Leaders of the European Union made a statement regarding Ukraine, welcoming the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump before his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine" and that they share the conviction that "a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe," writes UNN.

Details

"We, the leaders of the European Union, welcome President Trump's efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," the statement reads. "A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must be in accordance with international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and that international borders should not be changed by force."

The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities - noted the EU leaders.

Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU leaders emphasized, has broader implications for European and international security.

We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe - stated in the declaration.

"The European Union, in coordination with the US and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine, as Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defense. It will also continue to support and implement restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," the EU leaders emphasized.

And they indicated: "Ukraine's ability to effectively defend itself is an integral part of any future security guarantees." "The European Union and member states are ready to continue contributing to security guarantees, based on their respective competencies and capabilities, in accordance with international law, and fully respecting the security and defense policies of certain member states, as well as taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states," the statement said.

"The European Union emphasizes Ukraine's inherent right to choose its own destiny and will continue to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership," the EU leaders stressed.

Hungary, as indicated, is not associated with this statement.

"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting