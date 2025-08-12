$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
05:29 AM • 6778 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62264 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112229 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 162950 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
August 11, 10:23 AM • 124974 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
August 11, 09:52 AM • 91006 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131885 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130607 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107635 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74678 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6792 views

EU leaders supported Trump's peace efforts ahead of his summit with Putin. They emphasized that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine, and a diplomatic solution must protect the security interests of Ukraine and Europe.

EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Leaders of the European Union made a statement regarding Ukraine, welcoming the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump before his summit with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine" and that they share the conviction that "a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe," writes UNN.

Details

"We, the leaders of the European Union, welcome President Trump's efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," the statement reads. "A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must be in accordance with international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and that international borders should not be changed by force."

The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities

- noted the EU leaders.

Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU leaders emphasized, has broader implications for European and international security.

We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

- stated in the declaration.

"The European Union, in coordination with the US and other like-minded partners, will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine, as Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defense. It will also continue to support and implement restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," the EU leaders emphasized.

And they indicated: "Ukraine's ability to effectively defend itself is an integral part of any future security guarantees." "The European Union and member states are ready to continue contributing to security guarantees, based on their respective competencies and capabilities, in accordance with international law, and fully respecting the security and defense policies of certain member states, as well as taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states," the statement said.

"The European Union emphasizes Ukraine's inherent right to choose its own destiny and will continue to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership," the EU leaders stressed.

Hungary, as indicated, is not associated with this statement.

"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Hungary
Ukraine