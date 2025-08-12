"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 46700 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 90818 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 145635 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 117336 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 85750 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 129778 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 129086 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106700 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 73959 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126528 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
In the north, the Defense Forces are moving to counter-offensive actions - AFU officerAugust 11, 01:15 PM • 12151 views
Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this FridayAugust 11, 03:45 PM • 12616 views
Mutual Recognition and No Force Operations: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unveil Text of Peace AgreementPhotoAugust 11, 04:15 PM • 14347 views
Kharkiv attacked by enemy drone "Molniya"August 11, 04:43 PM • 9886 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhoto07:18 PM • 9722 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 46701 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 90819 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 145635 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 118295 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 127095 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhoto07:18 PM • 9736 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 145635 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 115411 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 230594 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 376030 views
Actual
Instagram
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian
Pistol

"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer advised US President Donald Trump not to trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. London will support Trump and European countries during negotiations with Putin, but opposes a ceasefire that would allow Putin to rearm.

"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing a statement by the spokesman for the head of the British government, informs UNN.

Details

"Never trust President Putin as much as possible, but we will obviously support Ukraine," the publication quotes the spokesman.

He emphasized that London would support Trump and European countries when negotiations with Putin begin.

But that is precisely why we are leading this work within the "Coalition of the Determined," because any ceasefire, as I have already said, cannot simply be an opportunity for President Putin to leave, rearm, strengthen, and then leave again.

- said Starmer's spokesman.

He added that "we are not going to leave it to chance, we are going to ensure our readiness to achieve a ceasefire."

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that negotiations between Trump and Putin cannot resolve the issue of peace in Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv and the EU.

"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with Putin12.08.25, 00:01 • 848 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine