"Don't trust Putin": Starmer warns Trump ahead of Alaska meeting
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer advised US President Donald Trump not to trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. London will support Trump and European countries during negotiations with Putin, but opposes a ceasefire that would allow Putin to rearm.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing a statement by the spokesman for the head of the British government, informs UNN.
Details
"Never trust President Putin as much as possible, but we will obviously support Ukraine," the publication quotes the spokesman.
He emphasized that London would support Trump and European countries when negotiations with Putin begin.
But that is precisely why we are leading this work within the "Coalition of the Determined," because any ceasefire, as I have already said, cannot simply be an opportunity for President Putin to leave, rearm, strengthen, and then leave again.
He added that "we are not going to leave it to chance, we are going to ensure our readiness to achieve a ceasefire."
Recall
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski emphasized that negotiations between Trump and Putin cannot resolve the issue of peace in Ukraine without the participation of Kyiv and the EU.
