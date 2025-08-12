$41.390.07
"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, protests are being prepared against a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The action, under the slogan "Alaska with Ukraine," will take place on August 14.

"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with Putin

In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, protests are being prepared due to a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the political organization Stand Up Alaska.

Details

It is indicated that the action is scheduled for Thursday, August 14, the day before the summit. The event will be held under the slogan "Alaska with Ukraine."

With the governor's approval, President Donald Trump invited Vladimir Putin. We are gathering to send a clear signal to both Trump and Putin: Alaska is strongly against authoritarianism

- the message says.

On the Stand Up Alaska Facebook page, there is a direct call to local residents to take to the streets and join the action.

"Join us in Anchorage, Alaska, to protest the presence of an international war criminal," the organizers urged.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW10.08.25, 05:33 • 22304 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine