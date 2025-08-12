"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with Putin
In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, protests are being prepared against a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The action, under the slogan "Alaska with Ukraine," will take place on August 14.
In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, protests are being prepared due to a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the political organization Stand Up Alaska.
It is indicated that the action is scheduled for Thursday, August 14, the day before the summit. The event will be held under the slogan "Alaska with Ukraine."
With the governor's approval, President Donald Trump invited Vladimir Putin. We are gathering to send a clear signal to both Trump and Putin: Alaska is strongly against authoritarianism
On the Stand Up Alaska Facebook page, there is a direct call to local residents to take to the streets and join the action.
"Join us in Anchorage, Alaska, to protest the presence of an international war criminal," the organizers urged.
Recently, US President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.
