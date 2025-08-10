Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW

In its reaction to the announced meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Putin in Alaska, the Kremlin actively referred to Russian narratives about Russia's historical claims to the American peninsula. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Alaska is a logical meeting place, as the United States and Russia are close neighbors across the Bering Strait and have common economic interests in Alaska and the Arctic region. In turn, leading Russian negotiator and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev called Alaska "born as Russian America" and stated that Alaska reflects the ties between the United States and Russia.

Dmitriev also pointed to Alaska's historical ties to the Russian Orthodox Church and Russia's past military and economic presence in Alaska - the article says.

White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska for trilateral summit - NBC News

ISW notes that Russian officials and state media have previously claimed that the United States should return Alaska to Russia. Thus, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated in 2024 that Russia expects the return of Alaska by the United States "any day." In turn, Russian TV presenters and propagandists Vladimir Solovyov and Olga Skabeyeva have repeatedly stated that the US should return Alaska to Russia.

"Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin stated in July 2022 that Russia would claim Alaska as its own if the United States froze Russian assets located abroad. Russian state media RT stated in October 2018 that Russia should demand the return of Alaska from the United States after the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," the authors summarize.

Reference

In the 1860s, the Russian Empire and the United States concluded an agreement on the sale of the empire's overseas possessions in the northwest of North America for $7.2 million.

Later, gold was discovered in Alaska. The region developed slowly until the beginning of the Klondike Gold Rush in 1896. During the years of the gold rush, about 1000 tons of gold were extracted in Alaska.

Recall

Earlier, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Russian dictator and US President Trump would focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine during their meeting in Alaska. At the same time, he added that "in Alaska and the Arctic, the economic interests of our countries also intersect, and prospects for the implementation of large-scale and mutually beneficial projects are visible."

Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible