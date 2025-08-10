Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 28734 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 93323 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 82284 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 257558 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 145130 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 317144 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 292718 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106258 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 148887 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79117 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0.8m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
Patrol officer from Odesa region fled abroad: police reactedAugust 9, 05:48 PM • 7606 views
Russians may attack Kharkiv if Ukraine withdraws from Donbas - Sky NewsAugust 9, 06:21 PM • 5150 views
In Sumy region, the construction of "anti-drone tunnels" for safe movement continuesAugust 9, 06:25 PM • 5850 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsiblePhotoAugust 9, 06:44 PM • 6400 views
Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - MediaAugust 9, 09:09 PM • 10423 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 317148 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 198981 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 292720 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 297244 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 207597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 45655 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 93342 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 297248 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 221842 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 231338 views
Actual
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

The Kremlin is actively referencing Russian narratives about historical claims to Alaska ahead of the announced Trump-Putin meeting. Russian officials and media have repeatedly stated the need for Alaska to be returned to Russia.

Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW

In its reaction to the announced meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Putin in Alaska, the Kremlin actively referred to Russian narratives about Russia's historical claims to the American peninsula. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Alaska is a logical meeting place, as the United States and Russia are close neighbors across the Bering Strait and have common economic interests in Alaska and the Arctic region. In turn, leading Russian negotiator and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev called Alaska "born as Russian America" and stated that Alaska reflects the ties between the United States and Russia.

Dmitriev also pointed to Alaska's historical ties to the Russian Orthodox Church and Russia's past military and economic presence in Alaska

- the article says.

White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska for trilateral summit - NBC News10.08.25, 01:23 • 1348 views

ISW notes that Russian officials and state media have previously claimed that the United States should return Alaska to Russia. Thus, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev stated in 2024 that Russia expects the return of Alaska by the United States "any day." In turn, Russian TV presenters and propagandists Vladimir Solovyov and Olga Skabeyeva have repeatedly stated that the US should return Alaska to Russia.

"Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin stated in July 2022 that Russia would claim Alaska as its own if the United States froze Russian assets located abroad. Russian state media RT stated in October 2018 that Russia should demand the return of Alaska from the United States after the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," the authors summarize.

Reference

In the 1860s, the Russian Empire and the United States concluded an agreement on the sale of the empire's overseas possessions in the northwest of North America for $7.2 million.

Later, gold was discovered in Alaska. The region developed slowly until the beginning of the Klondike Gold Rush in 1896. During the years of the gold rush, about 1000 tons of gold were extracted in Alaska.

Recall

Earlier, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Russian dictator and US President Trump would focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine during their meeting in Alaska. At the same time, he added that "in Alaska and the Arctic, the economic interests of our countries also intersect, and prospects for the implementation of large-scale and mutually beneficial projects are visible."

Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible09.08.25, 21:44 • 6422 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
United States