Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible

In Russia, doubts have already arisen regarding whether the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15, will take place. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the special representative of the Russian president, Kyrylo Dmitriev, on Telegram.

Details

He noted that "a number of countries" are interested in disrupting the Trump-Putin meeting — though he did not specify which ones.

Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts (provocations and disinformation) to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump - wrote Dmitriev.

He, in particular, referred to a post by former US Secretary of Defense advisor Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, who stated about "coordinated efforts" to disrupt the meeting in Alaska.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Kremlin commented on the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: "options" for a peaceful settlement will be discussed