Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 22905 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 75097 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 72560 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 248164 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 137074 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 307585 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 285179 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105300 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 147968 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78501 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.1m/s
64%
755mm
Popular news
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISWAugust 9, 09:59 AM • 73061 views
Beating of a former serviceman in Dnipro: the TCC made a statementVideoAugust 9, 12:09 PM • 18274 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideo03:20 PM • 37152 views
Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victimPhoto05:15 PM • 7000 views
Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist05:27 PM • 18178 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 307582 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 192278 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 285177 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 289127 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 202436 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideo03:20 PM • 37355 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 75092 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 289127 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 219276 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 228912 views
Actual
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3164 views

Russian representative Dmitriev expressed doubts about the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15. He accused "a number of countries" of attempting to disrupt the negotiations in Alaska.

Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible

In Russia, doubts have already arisen regarding whether the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15, will take place. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the special representative of the Russian president, Kyrylo Dmitriev, on Telegram.

Details

He noted that "a number of countries" are interested in disrupting the Trump-Putin meeting — though he did not specify which ones.

Undoubtedly, a number of countries interested in continuing the conflict will make titanic efforts (provocations and disinformation) to disrupt the planned meeting between President Putin and President Trump

- wrote Dmitriev.

He, in particular, referred to a post by former US Secretary of Defense advisor Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, who stated about "coordinated efforts" to disrupt the meeting in Alaska.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Kremlin commented on the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: "options" for a peaceful settlement will be discussed09.08.25, 09:53 • 2742 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States