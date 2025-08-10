White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska for trilateral summit - NBC News

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 26486 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 86181 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 78509 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 253903 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 142044 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 314151 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 290436 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105682 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 148294 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78616 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
71%
755mm
Popular news
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 43984 views
Russian strike on a furniture store in Kharkiv: photos of the aftermath and new details on the injured have emergedPhotoAugust 9, 03:52 PM • 11782 views
Ukraine and Europe rejected Putin's ceasefire proposal and put forward their own - MEDIAAugust 9, 04:07 PM • 7308 views
Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victimPhoto05:15 PM • 13822 views
Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist05:27 PM • 25629 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 314150 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 197028 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 290434 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 295081 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 206272 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 44014 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 86181 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 295085 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 221136 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 230662 views
Actual
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska for trilateral summit - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. A final decision on inviting Zelenskyy has not yet been made, but President Trump is open to a trilateral summit.

White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska for trilateral summit - NBC News

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, NBC News reports, citing an unnamed senior US official and three people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the final decision on inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska has not yet been made.

The President remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Currently, the White House is focused on planning the bilateral meeting proposed by President Putin.

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

According to another source, if Zelenskyy goes to Alaska, "it's unclear if he and Putin will be in the same room."

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: Russia announced a threat of summit disruption and found those responsible09.08.25, 21:44 • 4902 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine