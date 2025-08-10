White House considers inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska for trilateral summit - NBC News

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, NBC News reports, citing an unnamed senior US official and three people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the final decision on inviting Zelenskyy to Alaska has not yet been made.

The President remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Currently, the White House is focused on planning the bilateral meeting proposed by President Putin. - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

According to another source, if Zelenskyy goes to Alaska, "it's unclear if he and Putin will be in the same room."

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

