03:48 PM • 3752 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 8428 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 9682 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 17441 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 16162 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13985 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15787 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12758 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20789 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11054 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
The Ministry of Defense stated that over a third of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biomaterial sampling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Over a third of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biological material sampling, with 95% of samples delivered to the Genomic Information Accounting Center. This is critically important for the rapid identification of defenders in cases of their disappearance.

The Ministry of Defense stated that over a third of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biomaterial sampling

As of today, more than a third of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biological material sampling, and 95% of the samples have been delivered for storage to the Genomic Information Accounting Center, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The agency stated that "this is critically important for operational response in emergency situations and rapid identification of defenders in cases of their disappearance."

Under martial law, the collection of biological material is mandatory and is carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information" and the Procedure approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 438 dated 28.07.2023.

- the message says.

The procedure uses modern, safe, and non-invasive methods, including the collection of buccal epithelium using applicators. The procedure is painless, simple, and complies with all national and international standards.

The Ministry of Defense ensured the effective organization of all stages of the law's implementation:

  • a systematic and large-scale process of sample collection has been established;
    • mechanisms for transferring and transporting materials to the authorized unit have been standardized;
      • cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been ensured within the framework of criminal proceedings related to disappearances.

        The agency added that they also ensured priority selection in territorial recruitment and social support centers, training centers, as well as in units performing combat missions on the front line. At the same time, work is underway to purchase and attract additional kits from international partners to expand the program.

        The Ministry of Defense will continue to consistently increase the pace of selection and improve the genomic identification system, increasing the level of protection for every Ukrainian serviceman.

        Collection of DNA from Ukrainians in Germany whose relatives went missing: registration details and sampling schedule 05.06.25, 14:29

        Antonina Tumanova

