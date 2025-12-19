The Ministry of Defense stated that over a third of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biomaterial sampling

As of today, more than a third of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biological material sampling, and 95% of the samples have been delivered for storage to the Genomic Information Accounting Center, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The agency stated that "this is critically important for operational response in emergency situations and rapid identification of defenders in cases of their disappearance."

Under martial law, the collection of biological material is mandatory and is carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information" and the Procedure approved by the order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 438 dated 28.07.2023. - the message says.

The procedure uses modern, safe, and non-invasive methods, including the collection of buccal epithelium using applicators. The procedure is painless, simple, and complies with all national and international standards.

The Ministry of Defense ensured the effective organization of all stages of the law's implementation:

a systematic and large-scale process of sample collection has been established;

mechanisms for transferring and transporting materials to the authorized unit have been standardized;

cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been ensured within the framework of criminal proceedings related to disappearances.

The agency added that they also ensured priority selection in territorial recruitment and social support centers, training centers, as well as in units performing combat missions on the front line. At the same time, work is underway to purchase and attract additional kits from international partners to expand the program.

The Ministry of Defense will continue to consistently increase the pace of selection and improve the genomic identification system, increasing the level of protection for every Ukrainian serviceman.

