Collection of DNA from Ukrainians in Germany whose relatives went missing: registration details and sampling schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Applications for DNA collection in German cities are being accepted until June 13, 2025. If relatives have gone missing due to Russian aggression, samples can be provided.

Until June 13, 2025, applications are being collected for DNA sampling from Ukrainians in Germany whose relatives went missing as a result of the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Department for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

In cooperation with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine and the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) will conduct a campaign to collect reference (DNA) samples:

  • 06/21/2025 – in Berlin;
    • 06/24/2025 – in Cologne;
      • 06/26/2025 – in Hanover;
        • 06/25/2025 – in Stuttgart;
          • 06/27/2025 – in Frankfurt am Main.

            According to the Telegram channel of the Department for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, if your family has a person who went missing in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, you can provide your reference (DNA) samples to the ICMP.

            To register for DNA sampling, you need to leave information about the missing person at https://bit.ly/43izcRk, or by providing relevant information by calling the ICMP in Ukraine +38(068)791-00-00 (Telegram, Viber, Whatsapp messengers are also available)

            Let us remind you

            In Ukraine, a nationwide campaign is underway to create a DNA database of relatives of missing children.

            Andrey Kulik

