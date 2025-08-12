"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union is preparing its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, as it has not agreed to a full ceasefire. The EU will not discuss concessions to the aggressor country and will continue to support Ukraine.
Since Russia has not agreed to a complete and unconditional ceasefire, the European Union will not even discuss any concessions regarding the aggressor country and is already preparing the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This was stated by the head of EU foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
She emphasized that the European Union is firmly determined to increase pressure on Russia to force it to end the war in such a way that Putin has no opportunity to "return and resume aggression."
The sequence of steps is important. First, an unconditional ceasefire with a powerful monitoring system and immutable security guarantees
According to her, "Ukraine's right to exist as a sovereign state is currently under threat," while Brussels intends to continue supporting Ukraine in both military and financial sectors.
Recall
On July 18, the EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, covering the energy, banking, and military sectors. The restrictions include lowering the oil price cap, banning transactions with "Nord Stream," and expanding the list of sanctioned individuals and companies.
