Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Advertisement
Sanctions halted Russian aviation industry: only one aircraft per year instead of 15 9 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

Russian aircraft manufacturers produced only one commercial aircraft out of 15 planned due to sanctions and high interest rates. This is part of a broader slowdown in industrial production in Russia.

Sanctions halted Russian aviation industry: only one aircraft per year instead of 15

Russian aircraft manufacturers have delivered only one of 15 planned commercial aircraft this year. Sanctions on foreign components are delaying production, and high interest rates are limiting investment. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, Western sanctions have blocked access to foreign aircraft and spare parts.

With a fleet of over 700 aircraft, dominated by Airbus and Boeing models, Russian airlines are now forced to seek critical components through complex and indirect import routes.

There is no component base, no technology, no production facilities, no engineers. Creating all this from scratch will take years, if not decades

- said one of the sources in the Russian aviation industry.

It is noted that recent serious incidents highlight the urgent need to maintain the condition of the Russian fleet. Thus, at the end of July, an An-24 aircraft, built in 1976, crashed in the Far East of Russia. A few days later, the national carrier "Aeroflot" suspended dozens of flights after a powerful cyberattack.

According to Reuters, the aviation sector's problems with achieving self-sufficiency are part of a broader industrial slowdown.

According to purchasing managers' index data, Russia's industrial production contracted in July at the fastest pace since March 2022, and industrial growth continues to slow.

High interest rates have affected reduced car production, bankruptcies in the coal sector, a slowdown in export volumes of goods such as metals and oil products, and unmet targets for aircraft production, as officials and businesses state, contributing to slower economic growth.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine