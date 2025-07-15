In the field of passenger air transportation, the Russian Federation is experiencing a decline due to Western sanctions. This has led to an increase in ticket prices and a decrease in passenger traffic. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Western sanctions prevent Russian airlines from accessing international Boeing and Airbus service centers. "Parallel import" has increased aircraft maintenance prices for the company by 38%. 50% of the Airbus fleet in Russia is already grounded "on concrete." Only at S7 Airlines, 31 out of 39 Airbus A320/321 aircraft are "on the ground." - the report says.

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian airports have suspended their operations 455 times and redirected planes to alternate airfields 736 times. The losses of air carriers as a result of the air collapse on July 5–7 alone exceeded 250 million dollars.

It is noted that carriers are trying to compensate for losses at the expense of passengers, which only causes a backlash. The average cost of an air ticket to recreation areas in the Russian Federation this year is almost 400 US dollars – this is 12.5% higher than last year's figures, and in the near future it will increase by another 15%. As a result, the passenger traffic of Russian airlines will decrease by at least 7%.

The Russian aviation industry is also in decline. New Russian aircraft, promised on paper, are still under construction and testing, and have already increased in price by 45–70% from the planned cost. - added the intelligence.

Losses in civil aviation are projected at 50 to 100 aircraft annually – in 2027, the industry could face collapse.

