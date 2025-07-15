$41.840.05
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Slovakia wants to postpone voting on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his intention to postpone the vote on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Slovakia seeks an exemption that would allow it to fulfill its contract with Gazprom until 2034, rejecting the EC's proposal to stop Russian gas supplies from 2028.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia wants to postpone the vote on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, as he wrote on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, Fico publicly responded to a previous Reuters report about the European Commission's proposal of certain commitments to the country amid attempts to break the deadlock on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

The EU has offered Slovakia a number of commitments amid aspirations to unblock sanctions against Russia - Reuters15.07.25, 16:56 • 1816 views

The representative of the Slovak Republic was instructed today to request a postponement of the vote on the 18th package of sanctions, taking into account the political situation in Slovakia

- Fico wrote.

"The best solution in the current situation would be to grant Slovakia an exemption allowing it to fulfill its contract with Russian Gazprom until its expiration in 2034, which the European Commission currently fundamentally rejects, as the implementation of this proposal would undermine the essence of anti-Russian sanctions," the Slovak prime minister noted.

Fico added that the Slovak government coalition "rejects... the European Commission's proposal to stop Russian gas supplies from 2028." "However, it is ready to negotiate guarantees that will provide the Slovak Republic with certain comfort in gas supplies after 2028," Fico noted.

Addition

Slovakia is blocking the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine until its concerns about a separate EU proposal to phase out Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028, are addressed.

Malta and Slovakia are still blocking the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, a decision may be made tomorrow - media15.07.25, 13:27 • 2792 views

PoliticsNews of the World
Gazprom
European Commission
Reuters
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
Tesla
