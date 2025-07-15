The EU has offered Slovakia a number of commitments amid aspirations to unblock sanctions against Russia - Reuters

The European Commission will work to address Slovakia's concerns regarding the EU's plan to phase out Russian gas imports, Reuters reports, citing a letter, indicating that this comes as Brussels tries to conclude a deal on new EU sanctions against Russia, writes UNN.

Slovakia is blocking the latest EU sanctions package against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine until its concerns about a separate EU proposal to phase out Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028, are addressed.

Slovakia argues that phasing out Russian gas could lead to shortages, rising prices and transit fees, as well as claims for damages from the Russian supplier Gazprom.

As stated in the letter seen by Reuters, the European Commission "has committed to working with Bratislava to address these concerns."

The European Commission will clarify how an "emergency brake" can be implemented in case of a sharp increase in gas prices due to supply shortages during the period of phasing out Russian gas, according to the letter addressed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the publication writes.

"We are working closely with the member states most concerned, including Slovakia, to ensure a gradual and coordinated pan-European phase-out of Russian energy imports," the letter says.

Brussels will also develop a solution aimed at reducing the costs of cross-border gas and oil tariffs for Slovakia, the letter dated Tuesday states.

The letter also mentions the EU's readiness to intervene in possible legal proceedings related to the refusal of Russian gas.

"The EU intends to reach an agreement on the sanctions package on Tuesday at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels," the publication indicates. New sanctions require the approval of all 27 EU member states.

The EU's proposals to ban Russian gas by January 1, 2028 (with a gradual phase-out starting next year) require the support of a majority of countries for their adoption, which means that Slovakia cannot veto them alone, the publication notes.

